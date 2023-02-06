North Platte has received a $240,000 federal grant that will be applied toward street, trail and pedestrian planning in the city’s next comprehensive plan.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday announced eight statewide Safe Streets and Roads for All grants from $5 billion set aside nationally over five years in Congress’ 2021 infrastructure law.

The Action Plan Grants support regional, local and tribal initiatives “to continue to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways,” NDOT said in a press release.

Beatrice, Lincoln, Madison, Omaha, Norfolk, Sidney and Waverly also received Action Plan Grants, the agency said.

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said the city’s grant will “complement and enhance” the transportation portion of the approaching update of the city’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan. The City Council approved the last update in March 2012.

He said the Safe Streets program covers planning for such items as upgrading traffic lights, improving traffic flow and crosswalk safety, enhancing city trails and sidewalks and doing traffic studies to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Completing the studies enabled by the federal grant will let the city apply for more federal funds to make such improvements a reality, Groseth said.