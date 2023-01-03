North Platte gets most new snow in 2 years; up to 18 inches in Sandhills

So that’s what a lot of snow looks like.

North Platte residents were digging out Tuesday from the city’s heaviest snowfall in nearly two years, almost all of which fell overnight after Monday’s freezing rain and relative dusting of snow.

The North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field had 5.9 inches of snow Tuesday on top of 1 inch Monday, said meteorologist Chris Buttler with the National Weather Service’s airport office.

Lincoln County commissioners canceled Tuesday morning’s first County Board meeting of 2023. Too many members were snowed in for a quorum of the five-member board to be present, 2022 board Chairman Chris Bruns said.

Most school and community activities also were canceled or postponed. North Platte’s girls and boys basketball games at Kearney were put off from Tuesday to Wednesday.

County sheriff’s deputies responded to one traffic crash and assisted motorists in nine vehicles, Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said Tuesday afternoon.

Skies were clearing over the city by late Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected to prevail for the next week, with highs from 30 to the mid-30s and lows in the teens, according to Tuesday evening’s seven-day forecast.

Monday and Tuesday’s combined 6.9 inches in North Platte paled in comparison to the Sandhills, where some areas got as much as 18 inches of snow in that region’s third major storm in three weeks.

But Tuesday’s snow was North Platte’s most since Feb. 6, 2021, when 8.5 inches fell in the midst of a three-day Feb. 5-7 storm that left a total of 13.3 inches. Two weeks of subfreezing daytime highs and bitterly cold nights followed.

The combined Monday-Tuesday snowfall was also the most from a single storm system since that time, according to weather records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Lee Bird Field recorded 0.68 inches of precipitation between the snow and freezing rain, Buttler said. That fell short of Thursday’s 0.73 inches of precipitation, most of which fell as rain.

He pointed out that North Platte typically averages only 0.4 inches of moisture in January — a figure exceeded by two-thirds between 2023’s second and third days.

“Adding (to) what we had in December, we’re off to a good start” for winter moisture, Buttler said.

“Will it break the drought? No. … But if we can get more snow this winter and then have a wet spring, that will go a long way toward alleviating the drought conditions in southwest Nebraska.”

About 56% of Lincoln County and all or parts of eight neighboring southwest Nebraska counties have been stuck for weeks in “exceptional drought,” the worst condition on the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor maps from UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

Thanks to the huge Sandhills snowfalls from the Dec. 12-16 blizzard and this week’s storm, “you’re going to see some improvements up there,” Buttler said.

Thedford led the way among west central Nebraska reporting stations with 18 inches of snow Tuesday, according to the weather service’s Lee Bird Field website.

Fifteen inches fell at Merritt Reservoir in Cherry County, while Valentine’s Miller Field airport had 14.5 inches Monday and Tuesday to push its total snowfall since Dec. 8 to 36.8 inches.

Other notable snow totals in The Telegraph’s coverage area were 13 inches near Anselmo; 12 inches near Mullen; 11.7 inches near Oshkosh; 10 inches near Wauneta; 9.5 inches near McCook; 9 inches at Ogallala and near Maxwell; 8.5 inches at Brady; 8.3 inches near Stapleton; 7 inches at Imperial and near Benkelman; 5.6 inches near Callaway; 5.5 inches at Hayes Center and near Lewellen; and 5 inches at Arthur.

North Platte declared a snow emergency at 6 p.m. Monday and lifted it at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. All of the city’s snow routes had been plowed by then, said City Administrator Layne Groseth.

“We’re just going to keep going back if there’s any drifting (and) try to keep those clear,” he said shortly after the snow emergency ended.

Public Service Department crews usually aren’t sent out until snowfall reaches 2.5 to 3 inches, depending on the amount of ice and snow, Groseth said.

They started salting intersections Monday, but “last night we decided to plow the snow routes, no matter what we had to do to try to get ahead of the snow.”

No sooner did the city trucks head out about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday than “the heavy snow hit us,” he added.

Groseth said city crews planned to keep applying salt Tuesday night “to keep the intersections from getting too slick. It’s going to be a hard battle because we’ll be fighting the ice, of course.”

Removal of snow from the downtown Canteen District also was to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, Groseth said.

He reminded motorists that streets not on the official snow-route system typically aren’t plowed. Also, “you’re not supposed to snow-blow or push your snow into the street.”

The massive Sandhills snows once again closed some state highways in that region, like during the mid-December blizzard and another bout of high winds in the week before Christmas.

Nebraska Highway 61 was closed Tuesday afternoon from Hyannis to South Dakota, as was Nebraska 97 from Merritt Reservoir to Valentine, according to the Nebraska 911 website at 511.nebraska.gov. Nebraska 92 from Tryon through Stapleton to Merna also was shut down.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation advised against travel on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Paxton and Brule and from Brady to Shelton.

Travel also was discouraged on Nebraska 97 from Merritt Reservoir to North Platte; U.S. 26 and Nebraska 92 from Lake McConaughy to Bayard; Nebraska 61 from Arthur to the Keith-Perkins county line south of Ogallala; Nebraska 2 from Dunning to Broken Bow; Nebraska 40 or 47 from Arnold to Farnam; Nebraska 40 southeast to Kearney; and Nebraska 21 from Eustis north and east to Broken Bow.

Many roads had ice below the snowpack, the Nebraska State Patrol’s Facebook page said. Ttroopers had assisted more than 100 motorists between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Those who must travel should keep an eye on Nebraska 911, slow down and be sure not to crowd snowplows, according to the Nebraska DOT’s Facebook page.