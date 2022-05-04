North Platte giving day raises more than $370,000

By 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, preliminary numbers showed $370,851 given to 68 organizations for the annual North Platte Giving Day. North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust topped the list, having received $63,366.

No. 2 on the leaderboard was the Prairie Arts Center with $49,590 and the Pickleball Courts in third with $47,013.

Each year, Giving Day brings in funds for numerous nonprofit organizations across the community.

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has hosted the event for seven years. Eric Seacrest, executive director, said the deadline for donations to count towards the Giving Day totals ended at midnight on Wednesday.

“We will have the final numbers as soon as possible,” Seacrest said. The foundation gives out 50 prizes for various goals met by the gathering of funds.

Seacrest said Giving Day gives a boost to the eligible organizations that raise funds all year long to keep their operations running.

“Donors get to decide who they want to give to and how much,” Seacrest said. “We try to make it easy and with the sponsored cash prizes each gift, no matter what size, can help win more money for the nonprofit donors pick.”

He said 13 of the 50 prizes have been awarded as organizations have reached certain goals.

