North Platte Giving Year End benefits 70 local nonprofits

North Platte-area residents can contribute to one or more of 70 local nonprofits with a single online visit during this month’s North Platte Giving Year End campaign.

The event, which ends at midnight New Year’s Eve, includes donations for special projects as well as regular support of nonprofits that care for low-income, hungry and homeless people.

The latter include The Salvation Army, Grace Ministries Food Pantry, North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry, the North Platte Senior Center, The Connection homeless shelter and the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program.

“Virtually all the local nonprofits in Lincoln County that people depend upon are participating in the Giving Year End campaign,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the sponsoring Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

Nonprofits seeking special-project donations include:

Great Plains Health Care Foundation: advanced mammogram technology.

North Platte Trails Network: improvements to the trail at Iron Horse Lake at Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 83.

North Platte Pickleball: remodeling of the Kirkman Tennis Courts at Cody Park to accommodate both tennis and pickleball courts.

Lincoln County Agricultural Society: construction of the Linco Ag and Education Center at the North Platte fairgrounds.

North Platte Skate Park: funds to help relocate and rebuild the skate park as the North Platte Recreation Complex is expanded.

D&N Event Center: 50,000-square-foot expansion on the north side of the current 40,000-square-foot arena and convention facility.

KJLT-AM/KJTF-FM: improved broadcast quality and range.

Donors to North Platte Giving Year End may do so at northplattegiving.org. The website has links to participating nonprofits with information on each group and-or project. Online donations to a group must be at least $10.

Donors who want to give by check may download a printable donation form by clicking “Donate” near the top of the website. They also may call 308-534-3315 or visit the foundation at 121 N. Dewey St., Suite 112.

Donation checks may be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103.