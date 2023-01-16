North Platte Giving Year End campaign collects $139K for local charities

Donors gave $139,197 to local nonprofits during the North Platte Giving Year End campaign hosted by Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

Gifts benefiting 53 local nonprofits were made online or by check between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31, the organization said in a press release. Donations came from as far away as California and New York.

“Many people like to make charitable gifts near the end of each year,” said Eric Seacrest, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “Giving Year End made it easy and convenient for donors to help favorite local nonprofits.”

Six nonprofits receiving the largest number of individual gifts during Giving Year End were: Salvation Army, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, Sutherland Public School Foundation Fund, Paws-itive Partners Humane Society, Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue and Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

One hundred percent of each Giving Year End donation goes to donor-selected nonprofits and there is no charge for nonprofits to participate, Seacrest said.

“The Community Foundation and an anonymous donor cover gift processing costs,” he said.

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation will host North Platte Giving Day May 3. Donors again can support favorite local nonprofits with added benefits of matching funds and cash prizes to nonprofits.

Giving campaigns are part of the mission of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation to help charitable people and worthy causes, Seacrest said.

The Community Foundation also administers more than 300 charitable and scholarship funds that provide funding for a wide variety of nonprofit causes and for more than 200 scholarship awards for students.