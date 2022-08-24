North Platte graduate, Marine veteran suffers severe injuries in Ukraine war

Alex Ortiz, a 2015 North Platte High School graduate, should be heading back to the United States within the next few days for continuing medical care for serious injuries he sustained in a rocket attack roughly five months ago after he volunteered to join the Ukrainian Army.

On Tuesday, his mother, Sara Hernandez, posted an update on a Go Fund Me page she established saying that Ortiz would be transferred from a neurological intensive care unit in Germany to a hospital in Texas, where she and other members of his family live.

"It's better for him to be here and it's safer for him to be here," Hernandez said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning. "He'll be surrounded by his family who loves Alex, will talk to him on a daily basis and will try to help him."

Ortiz also has family members in Nebraska.

Oritz, 25, a Marine veteran, was moved from Lviv, Ukraine, to Germany about a week ago. Hernandez said the medical staff there indicated that Ortiz was "comatose and not very responsive"

He was injured in late April, suffering a traumatic brain injury and shrapnel injuries to his legs and abdomen. Hernandez wrote that Ortiz battled through pneumonia in both lungs and post-tramautic meningitis, and will need extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation, including the placement of a metal plate for his skull and a glass eye.

"His medical bills could be in the millions," Hernandez said. "(Doctors) are telling me now they may do a brain surgery when my son gets back because one side of his brain is pushing into another part and that can be affecting his motor skills."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Go Fund Me effort (www.gofundme.com/f/alex-ortiz-marine-veteran-injured-in-ukraine) had raised more than $71,000 toward an overall goal of $350,000.

Hernandez said her son had been living in Ohio and was training to become an electrician while working as a truck driver before deciding last March to head overseas.

Hernandez said other friends and family members told Ortiz they supported his decision if he felt it was something he needed to do. But not his mother.

"I was absolutely not one of those people. At all," Hernandez said. "I did not want my son to go and I told him."

She tried to book the next flight to see him, but Ortiz told her he had already purchased his ticket and would be leaving within a few days.

"He wanted to go help. He wanted to make a difference," she said.

Hernandez said she and Ortiz would text back-and-forth every day or two while he was overseas through April 18, which is her birthday. She did not get a message after that.

"He had been letting me know that it was getting intense because he was at the front line," Hernandez said. "I was still begging him (to leave). Every conversation we had, it was, 'Alex, come home.' He said, 'I'm not coming home until the war is over.'"

Hernandez believes Ortiz was injured three days after her birthday as she woke up that Thursday with stomach pains and told her husband and younger kids that she believed something bad had happened to Ortiz.

"As a mom, you feel it," she said. "You know something is wrong with your child 100% without a doubt. After that I tried to contact him daily, and then after that, I called a bunch of different hotlines, sometimes three or four times a day. I would go through a list of numbers every day trying to get information on my son, from the time I got up to the time I went to bed."

She also started going through their text messages and found an address and phone number in Poland for her to send him care packages.

Hernandez started texting and calling the number and also sent a handwritten letter to the address. Finally the woman responded to a text and told her that Ortiz had been taken to an ICU and that he was fighting for his life.

Hernandez and her husband traveled to the Ukraine soon afterward and spent nearly two weeks there.

"He couldn't talk but you could see he was trying," she said. "His mouth was moving and he was moving his eyes, following me with them. He was trying to communicate with me."

When she returned to the States, she increased her requests to the U.S. embassy and consulate, as well as congressmen in Texas and Ohio for assistance.

"I started (saying), 'I want him moved and I want him moved now,'" Hernandez said. "I let them know, 'You are not just going to leave my kid laying there.' I wanted to know why this American citizen who served his country so honorably was getting no help?"

But for now her focus is on helping her son recover, and Hernandez knows there is still a long road ahead for him.

"We just want to get him home," Hernandez said.