Interested artists are invited to submit designs by 4:30 p.m. June 16 for an original mural to adorn one of the walls of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s new ReStore at 221 N. Sycamore St.

The mural needs to depict the humanitarian efforts of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, and their nearly 40 years of Habitat volunteer work, the North Platte Habitat affiliate said in a press release.

A selection committee will choose the winning artist, who will receive $1,000 and paint the mural inside the ReStore.

It’ll be unveiled at the nonprofit home improvement store’s Oct. 4 opening on World Habitat Day, according to the press release.

Each artist must submit a formal application, a supply budget and one or more sketches of a scaled color rendering of the proposed mural. Team submissions also will be accepted.

Up to three concepts per artist will be considered, but each concept will require its own entry form, the press release said.

North Platte’s Habitat affiliate will announce the winning design July 28, and the mural will be installed from Aug. 1 to Sept. 12 at the store.

For information, call 308-534-6251.