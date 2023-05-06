Dalene Skates smiles when nationwide peers marvel at North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s record of steadily building homes for 25 years despite its host city’s modest size.

She cites that record of consistent support, plus a healthy dose of popular demand, as inspiring the pending opening this fall of western Nebraska’s first Habitat ReStore of donated home improvement items.

“From the very beginning, the first month I was here, somebody coming in asking if we had a ReStore,” said Skates, executive director of Habitat’s North Platte affiliate since 2016.

“That’s when I started looking to find out what it was. I didn’t know myself what it was.”

North Platte Habitat leaders will announce Nebraska’s fourth current ReStore Tuesday at a reception that also will mark the silver anniversary of the affiliate’s 1998 founding.

The 5:30 p.m. event at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St., also will pay tribute to the firsthand volunteer roles played by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in spreading Habitat’s affordable housing mission around the world over four decades.

Skates said local Habitat leaders have already collected truckloads of “gently used” furniture, appliances, lighting, windows, fixtures and building materials for the ReStore.

The affiliate in March purchased a former Carhart Lumber Co. building at 221 N. Sycamore St. for the ReStore, as well as a warehouse across Sycamore at 220 W. Sixth St. for a donation receiving center and warehouse for Habitat’s homebuilding projects.

North Platte Habitat will retain its offices and headquarters at 420 N. Cottonwood St. for at least the time being, Skates said.

Habitat for Humanity International, co-founded in 1976 by Millard and Linda Fuller, became known worldwide after fellow Georgian Carter began volunteering at the ministry’s homebuilding sites in the mid-1980s. The 98-year-old former president is now in hospice care.

The legacy of North Platte’s affiliate dates to Feb. 10, 1997, when the late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge — then five years retired — hosted a lunch at the downtown Depot Bar & Grill (the site of today’s North 40 Chophouse) for local residents interested in organizing a Lincoln County affiliate.

A steering committee was appointed that March 3, and articles of incorporation were completed June 23, 1997, according to North Platte Habitat’s records.

Blackledge, who died in 2010, was the first board president when Habitat’s international headquarters in Americus, Georgia, approved North Platte’s affiliate status in January 1998.

Skates said the affiliate has enjoyed stalwart backing ever since from volunteer homebuilders, individual donors and corporate sponsors. It has finished an average of three houses a year since dedicating the first in September 1998.

Work has begun on Houses Nos. 65 and 66, the first two in an intended eight- to 12-home development on land Habitat has purchased or plans to buy near East Second Street and McCabe Avenue.

Skates and Michelle O’Dea, who joined North Platte Habitat as outreach coordinator last August, said the ReStore will add another source of financial support so the affiliate can endure for at least another 25 years.

Nearly 1,000 ReStores operate in the United States and Canada, Skates said, including two in Omaha and a third in Lincoln. Grand Island had a ReStore until it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Local interest in starting a North Platte ReStore has been persistent, she added. As she prepared to go to her first Atlanta conference of Habitat affiliates in April 2022, “that day three people came in asking for a ReStore.”

Throughout her week at the Habitat conference, “at every meal break there was someone at my table who worked at a ReStore,” Skates said.

“By the end of the week, I felt like somebody was trying to tell me something. When I came back and told the (North Platte) board, they went nuts and said, ‘Absolutely, let’s do it.’ Then it’s been an odyssey.”

Habitat International required the local affiliate to put together a business plan and financing package first, she said. Approval for the ReStore came from the Americus headquarters in February.

O’Dea, who grew up in North Platte, spent 30 years living in Lincoln and then Texas before moving home last summer. She knew and loved Habitat ReStores from her time in Lincoln.

“Their decision to do a ReStore was what attracted me to this job,” O’Dea said.

North Platte-area residents have an existing source for used local building materials and home-improvement items in the Construction Connection, 422 E. Sixth St. It and the Thrift Connection store, 501 E. Fifth St., help support The Connection homeless shelter across from The Telegraph at 414 E. Sixth St.

Skates said she presented Habitat’s plan to Connection Executive Director Ashley Lewis in case the ReStore plan would undercut the shelter’s finances.

She said Lewis, who was unavailable for comment for this story, told her “competition is a great thing.”

Because Construction Connection helps the shelter accomplish its mission, “we want them to be supported, too,” Skates added.

Area residents also can find used furniture and some other home improvement items at The Salvation Army Family Store, located in the Francis Square building at 1101 S. Cottonwood St.

Skates said North Platte already has filled its new West Sixth warehouse with donated items and is now storing items at its North Cottonwood offices. Habitat requires affiliates approved for a ReStore to collect items for several months before opening.

“Frankly, most of our donations have been furniture,” she said. “We’ve had several apartments that have been cleaned out” and their contents donated to Habitat.

“When someone dies and their family members are far away and don’t know what to do with their stuff, they can come to us,” O’Dea added.

Both women said North Platte Habitat will pick up donated items throughout the city and its immediate surrounding area. Potential donors can call the main affiliate office at 308-534-6251.

The new ReStore will succeed to the degree that local and regional residents patronize it, O’Dea and Skates said. North Platte Habitat’s funding comes from no-interest mortgage payments from its homeowning families, individual and corporate donations and the affiliate’s fundraising events.

“This is a funding source for us, but people need to understand we’re a donor-based organization,” O’Dea said. “Having a way to fund us is extremely important.”

Leaders of some larger Habitat affiliates, Skates said, have told her they’ve had to cut back or even suspend their homebuilding operations. Some affiliates nationwide also rehabilitate houses for their selected families.

It’s not complicated to explain why North Platte Habitat has been able to keep building houses for 25 years, she said.

“I think it’s just (that) by gosh and by golly, we’re going to get this done,” Skates said. “We can’t do less, because the need is so great.”