A May 9 reception at Venue 304 will celebrate the 25th anniversary of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and its plans to open a Habitat “ReStore” this fall near the west edge of downtown.

The 5 p.m. event at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St., will also honor the firsthand contributions of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, to Habitat’s national and international homebuilding mission over 40 years.

Carter, 98, drew first nationwide and then worldwide attention to Habitat by regularly volunteering to help build its homes starting in the mid-1980s. He recently entered hospice care.

“We are grateful for President and Mrs. Carter’s continued partnership, and you can add to the legacy of this life-changing work by joining us to create our own local legacy in North Platte,” affiliate Executive Director Dalene Skates said in a Thursday press release.

The Telegraph will co-host the May 9 event, with FNBO, Bill Summers Auto Group, Hershey State Bank and Wilkinson Development as other cosponsors.

The late Keith Blackledge, Telegraph editor from 1967 to 1992, served as the North Platte Habitat affiliate’s first president. It built its first house in 1998.

Speakers at the reception will include Jill Claflin of Cozad, a former Telegraph managing editor under Blackledge and the paper’s executive editor from 1993 to 1996. She then spent 18 years at Habitat for Humanity International’s headquarters in Americus, Georgia, retiring in 2014 as director of creative services.

Local Habitat leaders will officially announce their plans for western Nebraska’s first ReStore, a nonprofit

“reuse” home improvement store and donation center that sells building materials, new and gently used furniture, appliances, home goods and other items.

The ReStore will be located near Front and Sycamore streets, about a block west of North Platte’s historic 1918 fire station building at Front and Vine.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher will issue a proclamation at the May 9 event, which also will launch a competition for a mural at the ReStore and fundraising memorial brick sale for a wall to be built there.

Appetizers and a cash bar will be available at the Venue 304 event.