Four students from North Platte and two from Hershey experienced the trip of a lifetime from June 12-27.

The Nebraska Ambassadors of Music trip occurs every other year and band directors nominate students from their schools.

Aurora Atchison, Sierra Cain, Annika Koif and Phineas Wiezorek of North Platte High School and Cruz Brooks and Kayla McNeel of Hershey participated in this year’s trip.

Former North Platte High band director Brett Bradley accompanied the group and said the trip was a lot of fun.

“The kids got to play in Europe and what are the chances you are going to get to play with 200 other kids in Europe,” Bradley said. “The highlight was going to Vienna (Austria). We’d never been to Vienna before so that was really cool.”

Performing with the Alps in the background at a concert in Carmel, Austria, was Bradley’s favorite performance.

Brooks said the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was something he couldn’t pass up.

“A lot of people don’t get the chance to experience Europe and we got to do music,” Brooks said, “which is one of the things I love the most.”

Brooks, who plays the tuba and graduated in May, is going to the University of Northern Iowa to study music education.

“Definitely seeing the Alps was a highlight,” Brooks said. “It’s super beautiful there and the water was clear and super blue, so that was probably my favorite part by far.”

McNeel graduated in May from Hershey and said it was her first trip to Europe.

“My biggest highlight was definitely the friendships and relationships I made with everybody,” McNeel said, “and just getting to experience everything in Europe with them.”

She said her favorite food was pasta they had in Paris. McNeel will be studying elementary education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall.

The group performed in England, France, Switzerland, Germany and Austria and they each said the mountains of Switzerland and Austria were the most impressive part of the trip.

Atchison will be going into her junior year at North Platte High and her instrument of choice is the baritone saxophone.

“My favorite part was probably the river cruise in France,” Atchison said. “We were really fast paced in France, so it was a chance to slow down and take in the scenery.”

The group consisted of 280 students and two conductors led them through about 10 pieces of music during their performances.

“Playing with a really large group like that was a lot of fun,” Atchison said. “We had pretty good talent, so it was pretty easy to keep balanced as far as music goes.”

Cain graduated in May and said she was ready to come home after 16 days of travel. However, she found an opportunity to return to Switzerland while on the trip.

“I think I was ready to go home just from spending so much time with so many people,” Cain said. “When we were in Switzerland, I loved it so much there that I found a study abroad program through my college that goes pretty much right where we were. So hopefully, I’ll be able to do that and go back in a couple of years.”

She said it was interesting to see the differences in culture.

“For example, there were bike roads everywhere and so many people were biking and not so many drove everywhere like we do here,” Cain said. “I got to ride ‘The Tube’ in London, which was an experience at 5 o’clock at rush hour.”

She said the subway trains were packed and her group of 70 students struggled to get on. In fact, they got separated, but made it to their destination.

All in all, the students said the trip was worth the time and effort and they brought back many memories that will be cherished.