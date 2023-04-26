North Platte High School advanced acting class students took on the role of writing their own play production titled “Dangers of the Crown.”

The play will be the first full-length student-written production presented on the Performing Arts Center stage. The performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and admission is $5 per person at the door.

Seniors Joseph Roeder and Dana Sorenson penned a majority of the script with Brittany McDaniel, teacher and mentor, coming alongside as an advisor on the project.

“Joseph and I went into the break room and we decided that we were going to make this play out of fantasy, sword-wielding and broken kingdoms,” Sorenson said. “We threw it all up on a white board and then we just started connecting all these ideas.”

She said it was messy at first and took a lot of revision, but the characters came out and “came to life.” Roeder said the play was written in about a month.

“Basically two kingdoms were split apart and some people are trying to get the kingdoms to reunite while others are trying to get them to separate,” Roeder said. “Then there are secrets, love and betrayal throughout the production.”

“This has really allowed me to grow in a way I didn’t think I could,” Sorensen said. “Playwriting is a lot different than being in a play. You have to think about so many more things.”

She said it is important to think about how everything connects and how characters are going to look on stage. Another aspect is anticipating how audiences will react to the characters.

“It’s helped me to develop more of a sense of acting through play writing,” Sorenson said.

Roeder said there are a lot of things he never thought of when it comes to writing a show as contrasted with acting in a show.

“Putting together a show, you have to think of the sets,” Roeder said, “like how would all of these things tell a story through just the background. While writing, you had to think of every single character on stage and what their reactions would be and what they would be doing in a scene.”

Writing the non-verbal portions such as a character making a face or sharing a look with another actor became more important to Roeder and Sorenson.

“It’s the small things that you have in mind and then watching the people you perform with create it and then make it their own stories is such a different feeling and sensation,” Roeder said. “It’s incredible.”

Brittany McDaniel, teacher and director, said the two students had the storyline planned out and wanted to give writing a shot.

“Over the span of about three weeks, the three of us worked together to develop the characters, solidify a cohesive storyline, and write the show,” McDaniel said.

Along with learning lines and rehearsals, the students had the opportunity to work with Mark Hardiman, the theatre professor at McCook Community College. Hardiman is a professional fight choreographer and provided blocking for the stage combat and sword fighting sections.

“Getting to learn how to wield a sword and make it look real has been a dream come true,” Roeder said. “I never would have imagined that this is how I would end my high school theatre career.”

There is a mild content warning for violence and some stronger language, McDaniel said.