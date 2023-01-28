North Platte High School FFA hosts competition

The North Platte High School Future Farmers of America qualified several team members for the state competition at the end of March.

On Wednesday, the club hosted a District Career and Leadership Development competition at the D&N Event Center.

The ag mechanics team of Lane Heil, Jake Henry, Wyatt Thompson and Jaxton Robinson, and the agriscience team of Ava Franzen, Brynna Barker, Makynzi Smith and Jazlyn Arensdorf punched their tickets to state.

Six boys competed in the ag mechanics competition with the top four boys qualifying for state. In the agriscience, seven girls competed with the top four qualifying as well.

Kathleen Craig, North Platte High School agriculture educator and FFA adviser, said 19 teams participated in the event.

Results:

Food science: Rauri Ryan (blue ribbon), Ashlee Erickson, Hannah Jensen, and Zara Prieto.

Vet science: Zara Prieto (blue ribbon), Danika Chrisman (blue ribbon), Brooklyn Stoll (red ribbon), Ava Franzen, Abbi Zeller and Ashley Goytia-Najera.

Ag mechanics (top four are state qualifiers): Lane Heil (purple ribbon), Jake Henry (blue ribbon), Jaxton Robinson, Wyatt Thompson, Reif Sandoval, Quinton Schaffer.

Agriscience: Ava Franzen (blue), Makynzi Smith (red), Jazlyn Arensdorf (red), Brynna Barker (red), Danaka Jedrzejczyk (white), Presley Pettera, Lexus Erickson.

Ag biotechnology: Jada Hothan (red), Hannah Jensen (white), Brooklynn Brown, Izzy Shepherd.

Agronomy: Brooklyn Stoll (white), Jake Henry, Abbi Zeller, Jaxton Robinson.

Farm and ranch management: Lexus Erickson (white), Kenneth Smith, Presley Pettera, Jazlyn Arensdorf, Emily Hansen, Hayden Wood.

The next competition will be on Feb. 8 at the D&N Event Center with the state competition set for March 29-31 in Lincoln.