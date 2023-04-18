A new documentary on the proposed Perkins County Canal and the South Platte Compact was released on Tuesday outlining issues surrounding the unfinished 1894 project.

Titled “Water War: The Perkins County Canal Project,” the documentary spans a half hour of footage covering interviews from prominent figures with an interest both for or against reviving the canal.

The documentary was produced by a team of students at North Platte High School with the aid and direction of teacher Phil Willey.

The film took six months to put together.

As part of the South Platte Compact, signed by both states and ratified by Congress in 1923, Colorado agreed to allow 120 cubic feet per second of water to pass into Nebraska during irrigation season, and 500 cfs during the non-irrigation season.

If the Perkins County Canal is successfully constructed, Colorado would be obligated to honor that water amount, Nebraska officials have said.

The students sat down and talked with now Sen. Pete Ricketts who had a hand in pushing legislation for the canal a year prior as governor.

The students also talked to Kent Miller, general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District. A third prominent speaker involved was Jay Goddard, a Colorado land owner who's property would be bisected if the canal were built.

In the film, Goddard said he wants to see Nebraska get the water it needs as a Nebraska native, but he thinks the way the compact is written is “not real friendly to the landowner.”

“There’s no verbiage about how it’s going to chop our land up and stuff," Goddard says in the film. "So I have a pasture for example that cuts it right in half, so how are my cattle going to get from water to where they need to be?

“Are we going to have land bridges? What kind of access am I going to have? … I’m going to have area that might have 20 acres that it cuts into. How am I going to get cattle onto that side or is that just dead land now and useless to me?”

The students also tried to contact Colorado Gov. the Governor’s office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, but did not receive a response.

The film was produced throughout the school year through Willey's filmmaking class. Not only did they work on other projects for the class, but they also worked on “Water War” in their spare time.

In all, the production took about six months to complete.

Every student had their own unique role. Some did the interviewing, while others handled the more technical side of things like shooting video.

“Producing is, kind of a lot of people don’t know exactly what it means,” Grady Sexson said. “My job was to carry out everyone else’s ideas and I was kind of like the person that would keep everyone in check. It was a great learning experience and I had a blast working with my peers.”

“I was there from beginning to end,” said Director/Lead Editor Logan Streeter. “Watching everyone in the class grow was really cool. I think it really got me ready for what’s next in college.”

Streeter also said they had to leave a lot of good footage on the cutting room floor, not only because of the time constraint but also the changing desired story structure.

“There was a talk about every clip it was really hard to pick and choose but we tried to pick out what we thought was the best,” he said.

At one point they had to start the editing process over, Willey said.

“I think we went through three different storylines,” said Sexson.”We wanted to include Nebraska’s point of view and Colorado’s point of view so we didn’t want to make it too biased, but we live in Nebraska so we kind of know what our side is.”

The film will be sent to the University of Nebraska Extension and the team hopes there may be a private showing with current Gov. Jim Pillen, Sexson said. They are even submitting it to the Wayne State College Wildcat Spirit Short Film Festival.

Logan said they’re going to the film festival on Tuesday, where they will get the chance to earn scholarships and get “a lot more eyes on what our video production team can do.”

The film is live now and can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=SIx8fqiMfcA.