North Platte host site for two car shows over this weekend

Two car shows will be in North Platte this weekend.

The Flatlander's Car Club's classic car show is Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A. Street. The event is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free root beer floats will be served.

Then on Sunday at Cody Park, the No-Coast Cruisers host the "Hot Rods for Heroes."

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the event scheduled for 8 a.m start. The show has awards in several classes: all-original, custom, motorcycle, best paint, engine, as well as for a number of restoration projects.

The registration fee is $15 with proceeds going toward veterans and first responder organizations.