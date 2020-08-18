After an intense hour-plus public hearing recapping familiar ground, a revised ordinance updating North Platte’s housing maintenance codes won 7-1 first-round City Council approval Tuesday night.
Four current or former landlords — two of them council candidates — again accused city officials of overstepping into landlord-tenant matters and setting the stage for higher rents.
It wouldn’t impact conscientious landlords, community and council supporters replied, but the city has long needed more authority to act when occupants are forced to endure dangerous conditions or risk eviction.
“Reasonably applied, I think this is a necessary evil and we have to have this sort of thing,” said Councilman Jim Carman. “I think it’s a moral imperative that government be involved with this at some level.”
In the end, only Councilman Ed Rieker — a consistent opponent since the code update debuted in May — voted against advancing it to the second of three stages of debate.
Two more “yes” votes are needed to enact the ordinance, which would acknowledge North Platte’s four-decade lack of a city health inspector by removing 21 references to that position in current codes.
Instead, the Development Department in general and its two building inspectors in particular would be tasked with enforcing building health and safety regulations.
“Health inspector” would be replaced with “building inspector” in all 21 places to improve the city’s ability to legally act, said Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel.
Neglect or willful failure to take required corrective action would become a criminal “infraction” carrying fines of up to $500 a day. Building owners could appeal to the city’s Board of Adjustment.
Two ordinance drafts, two previous City Council airings and two Planning Commission public hearings since May did little to persuade critics that city officials aren’t out to impose expensive and unrealistic housing regulations by the back door.
“People do not want additional housing codes and housing inspectors snooping inside their homes,” said North Platte landlord Brian Plank. “People don’t want it. Renters don’t want it. Landlords don’t want it.”
Landlords forced to fix health or safety problems will be forced to raise rents, likely driving low-income tenants out of their homes, added Mark Woods, a landlord challenging Ward 4 Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf in the Nov. 3 election.
“Where are they going to be?” he said. “In a car? Out on the street? The Connection?”
Woods’ wife, Terry, and council candidate Donna Tryon also said the city has no place interfering in landlord-tenant issues.
Tryon, running against appointed Councilman Jim Backenstose in Ward 1, said she has been a landlord in the past.
Critics also continued their assault on city officials’ decision to update the overall wording of existing health and safety regulations to reflect the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code.
Members of a five-member mayor’s committee that reworked the ordinance again said they’ve edited out all parts of that “model code” that don’t deal with health or safety or don’t match current city practice.
Committee members and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said the council already has updated other sections of its codebook to reflect related “model codes” also put together by the International Code Council.
Backenstose referred to the group’s previous statements that the seven-member Development Department won’t and can’t inspect every North Platte property and can’t enter a property without permission.
“We’re not hiring any new positions,” he said. “These are existing positions. There isn’t going to be any increase in salary or wages. ...
“We’re not going to send Dave or Norm or their crew out every day and start searching,” referring to current building inspectors Dave Hahn and Norm Franken.
But Hahn and Franken can do little when someone complains about unsafe or unhealthy living conditions without a clearer, more specific ordinance, Waite said.
Several members of an informal community group said many landlords owning rentals in North Platte strive to maintain decent housing, citing the Woodses in particular.
But those who don’t are willfully harming tenants’ health and dragging down housing quality, they added.
“We have many fine rental landlords. They deserve peace of mind,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
“We also have slumlords” who permit substandard conditions like “structural collapse, no running water, no heat, standing water in the house, holes in the exteriors or in the floors. ...
“These kinds of houses waste the incredible investment by taxpayers and ratepayers in streets, water lines, sanitary sewers, storm sewers and electrical lines,” added the former Telegraph co-owner.
Carman, a retired North Platte police officer and Lincoln County sheriff, said he’s seen both good and bad landlords in North Platte since the 1950s.
“Everyone should have a landlord like Mr. Woods,” Carman said. “But I suggest that the crummy ones may represent a larger portion than some have alluded to here. ...
“Some of them could be considered in my view predatory. They’re out there,” he said. “That’s why Big Brother has to step in and try and protect the little guy.”
