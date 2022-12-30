North Platte ice rink closer to opening

City workers, volunteers and private businesses continued to work on assembling the NPIce rink on Friday afternoon.

The project is a temporary ice rink that will be open during the winter months to offer local skating, hockey leagues and lessons. The goal, according to NPIce, is to morph the idea into a permanent location in the near future.

BLu McGrath, president of NPIce, said all the parts have been delivered and it is just a matter of putting the pieces together for ice skating to begin. The rink is located just south of the Centennial Park concession stand.

A soft opening is scheduled for Sunday and the group plans to operate throughout the week if all aspects of the rink are working properly, McGrath said.

“If we get all the functions ready by the end of (Friday),” McGrath said, “skating will be Sunday. If it doesn’t happen, we won’t be finishing (putting parts together) until Monday.”

McGrath said the crews were running the piping that will be operating the refrigeration underneath the surface of the ice rink. Once the piping is set, they will put the boards back in place.

“Once the boards are back, we’ll turn the chiller on and then we start making ice,” McGrath said. “My goal right now is to be skating on Sunday.”

Getting the numerous parts together and functioning is a process because of the complexity of making and keeping the ice solid.

“There’s electricity, there’s the chiller, there’s our part of putting the boards up,” McGrath said. “There are so many pieces that work together and there’s different companies doing each one.”

McGrath said a lot of people have been driving by and looking to see how the construction is going.

“The city has been absolutely fantastic helping us out,” McGrath said. “They’ve had workers over here and of course, with the snow on Thursday, the workers had to go plowing.”

Some of the league offerings have been moved back one week because of the delay in getting all the parts delivered, installed and tested.

“Our classes weren’t going to start until Jan. 9 anyway,” McGrath said.

Through the first week soft opening, all skating opportunities will be $5 per person, which includes skate rental and helmets.

For more information, the facebook.com/npicerink page is updated regularly on the progress of what is happening at the rink.