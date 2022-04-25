North Platte landfill unlikely to open due to cost, city official tells City Council

If it weren’t about money, a new feasibility study says, North Platte probably would have little difficulty getting permission to reopen its 50-year-old landfill after 30 years of dormancy.

But because it is about money, Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth told the City Council Monday night, he can’t recommend adding new cells there even if it meant the city could stop hauling trash to the J Bar J landfill near Ogallala.

“If we had 60,000 tons a year (of volume) instead of 40,000, we could make it cash-flow,” Groseth, the city’s full-time public works director, said at a nonvoting work session that also covered unrelated zoning and user-fee issues.

He and Jess Hurlbert of Holdrege, who led the study by the statewide Olsson engineering firm, said resuming landfill operations would impose up-front costs to buy needed equipment and prepare a new cell to meet federal and state pollution regulations.

Groseth said they probably would total $10 million to $11 million — at a time when costs are rapidly rising due to inflation — and the city couldn’t keep its tipping fees low enough to attract area cities and towns using J Bar J or landfills at Lexington and Holdrege.

“I’m really disappointed,” he told Mayor Brandon Kelliher and council members. “I had hoped we could make it work.”

On the other hand, he added, he’s encouraged by Olsson’s conclusions that the 394-acre landfill site west of Lake Maloney poses no regulatory problems on its own should the city want to look later at reopening it.

“If we have some (economic) growth” to generate more trash volume, “we know we could do it on this site,” Groseth said.

The council agreed Aug. 17 to spend $8,950 to have Olsson examine the pros and cons of reopening the landfill. Outgoing City Administrator Matthew Kibbon recommended the study, citing the $2 million annual cost to haul trash to J Bar J and bring empty trucks back.

North Platte still operates a transfer station and maintains a yard-waste compost pile on the east edge of the site, which the city bought for $33,508 in 1972 from the state Board of Educational Lands and Funds.

It buried garbage there until 1993, when costs of meeting the federal government’s then-new Subtitle D regulations led that era’s City Council to start hauling trash to Ogallala. The compost pile sits atop the only completed cell from the landfill’s 21 years of full operation.

Should the city move forward, Hurlbert said, he would recommend opening two new cells — one for residents’ regular trash, the other for “construction and demolition” waste. Subtitle D doesn’t require multiple cell linings and groundwater monitoring for the latter.

The landfill sits farther away from Lake Maloney and its residents, the NPPD Canal, U.S. Highway 83, floodplains, businesses and other nearby residences than Subtitle D’s minimums, he said. It also has enough capacity for 100 more years of operation.

“So as far as the siting goes, there is nothing in the criteria that would prevent you from siting this” on the landfill site’s unused area, Hurlbert told the council.

But since it hasn’t buried trash there for nearly three decades, the city would have to buy a new compactor, bulldozer, scraper and other equipment in addition to preparing the residential trash cell to Subtitle D standards and adding nearly 2 miles of internal roads, he added.

Councilman Pete Volz thanked Groseth for being straightforward.

“I know you wanted to do this,” he said. “So often you get a report and (officials) try to sugarcoat it. But you were blatantly honest with us.”

In other subjects during the council’s 90-minute work session:

» Planning Administrator Judy Clark laid out the game plan she and the Planning Commission are following to systematically review the city’s zoning regulations for needed updates over the coming months.

The council earlier this month tabled proposed changes to residential zoning regulations after questions broke out over whether the city enforces its existing codes against homeowners carrying on moneymaking activities on their own residential properties.

Clark said that’s one of several subjects the Planning Commission intends to take up starting Tuesday, when it begins reviewing agricultural, commercial and industrial zoning regulations. It took about six months to produce the residential proposal, she said.

She held up a plastic binder with the city’s current ordinances, saying planning, zoning and building codes take up about half its pages. Clark also handed out a multicolored table of contents showing council members which topics would be taken up and when.

“You understand we’re not going to do just the residential and then stop,” she said.

» Groseth led a PowerPoint slide presentation on various ways North Platte could raise or broaden its user fees to the city’s property tax request and reduce pressure on its tax rates.

He said several once reliable sources, like telephone “occupation taxes” and cable TV franchise fees, have dropped off as cellphones and computer livestreaming have become more frequent.

Groseth’s report presented several types of new or updated user fees now being used by other Nebraska cities North Platte’s size. A broader telecommunication services tax, a stormwater utility fee, taxes on “skill games” businesses and dog and cat licenses were among them.

He didn’t recommend any particular user fee, saying that’s for the council to decide. But he suggested the city could first use income from new user fees to build up its cash reserve, then divert half after a year or two to lower its tax request once officials know how much the additional user fees are bringing in.

Kearney especially makes extensive use of user fees to hold down its property taxes, Volz said. “Kearney boasts of (having) the lowest property taxes in the state,” he said. “There’s a reason: They are very good at this.”

