North Platte lawyer Terry Waite named to nationwide organization of mediators and arbitrators

Terry Waite

 Courtesy photo

Veteran North Platte lawyer Terry Waite has been named to the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, an invitation-only nationwide organization of mediators and arbitrators.

Waite, a partner in North Platte’s Waite & McWha law firm, said he was recently invited to become the only member outside Lincoln and Omaha of NADN’s Nebraska Chapter.

He has been a trained part-time mediator since 1995, when he served as lead defense counsel in a half-dozen lawsuits stemming from a tragic accident.

Waite said those cases dragged on for nearly two years before mediators were brought in. He was “awestruck by the process” as all six suits were settled after a day-long mediation session in Denver, he said.

He promptly took a mediation course through the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Office of Dispute Resolution.

U.S. District Court officials then invited Waite to help train more Nebraska mediators as part of a pilot program, he said.

“Mediation is something I really enjoy doing both for lawyers and their clients,” Waite said. “It is a quicker, simpler and less expensive alternative to drawn-out civil litigation and lawsuits.”

Waite has been North Platte’s part-time city attorney since January 2020, when his firm contracted with the city to provide its legal services.

