North Platte leaders cheer Sustainable Beef-Walmart deal

Four North Platte leaders hailed Wednesday’s Sustainable Beef-Walmart partnership announcement as the climax of two years of work on the city’s largest job-creating project in 20 years.

All agreed that Walmart’s deal to take a minority stake in Sustainable Beef and receive the majority of the planned meatpacking plant’s output was the missing piece local residents and project leaders have been hoping for.

“The Sustainable Beef project is now a reality for our community,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher said. “I am excited to see the largest economic development project in recent history begin construction in the very near future.”

A jubilant Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., recalled his first meeting with Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs and other organizers on Aug. 19, 2020.

“We laid our cards on the table and we sent the message that North Platte wants this, North Platte will embrace this and we’ll stand toe to toe with them (as a chamber) to make it happen,” Person said in a Telegraph interview.

Six days later, the city took its first unheralded step toward that end when the Planning Commission endorsed rezoning North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant — including a sewer lagoon on its south end retired just a year earlier — for heavy industrial use.

City Council members agreed to the rezoning that Sept. 15. Six months later, Person stood with Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs on March 18, 2021, at a Prairie Arts Center press conference announcing the firm’s intent to build a 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day packing plant atop that retired lagoon.

Several public meetings and hearings followed before an 8-0 council vote last Dec. 7 added $21.5 million in tax increment financing to $1 million in forgivable loans it approved for project planning on Aug. 3, 2021.

The Community Redevelopment Authority took the last public step three weeks ago, when it finalized TIF details and cleared the way to sell the old lagoon to Sustainable Beef for $142,500 in an Aug. 11 meeting.

“I credit all the people in North Platte and Lincoln County who supported it all the way,” Person said. “We had 16 public meetings over 18 months and got 16 unanimous votes. Tell me any time you get that in North Platte’s history.”

He especially praised Briggs’ initiative a year ago to approach Walmart as a project partner. North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center, which focuses on supplying groceries to regional Walmarts, opened in 2003 just 1½ miles south of the project site across Interstate 80 on Newberry Access.

“I think it was a brilliant move by the partners involved in this project,” Person said. “The good thing is it kicked everything into high gear.”

Meanwhile, he said, companies that typically provide support services to major packing plants have been quietly doing groundwork to expand to North Platte during Sustainable Beef’s two-year plant construction phase.

“They’ve been around looking for sites, looking for potential,” Person said. “Everyone’s been waiting for the magic moment to occur, which happened today with the official announcement.”

An economic analysis done for project leaders by Creighton University economist Ernie Goss estimated such businesses would boost North Platte’s total job gain from the beef plant to more than 2,000.

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte saw his local role in landing the project change when Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him Feb. 23 to replace resigned Sen. Mike Groene.

He was still the city’s CRA chairman when the council approved Sustainable Beef’s TIF package. After joining the Legislature, Jacobson joined Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell in picking up a Groene effort to allocate money from Nebraska’s share of American Rescue Plan Act aid to the project.

That paid off in April when lawmakers set aside $20 million in ARPA funds to help Sustainable Beef cover costs for its onsite wastewater treatment system.

“There were so many ARPA projects going to the eastern end of the state that I thought we needed to maximize the projects out here that did qualify,” Jacobson said. “And we most certainly did.”

He said he recalled first meeting Sustainable Beef leaders in his NebraskaLand Bank office not long after they had met with Person and city government leaders.

“It’s exciting. A lot of hard work went into that,” he said. “My hat’s off to Gary Person for shepherding it through the process. There were a lot of pieces along the way, and now all the pieces are coming together.”

Commissioner Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Board chairman and Jacobson’s District 42 opponent in the Nov. 8 election, joined in the chorus welcoming Wednesday’s news.

“Having intimate knowledge of the development process, and hearing from the founders regularly, Sustainable Beef has overcome great challenges over the past couple years,” Bruns said.

“I applaud this organization and their great perseverance, tenacity, and grit —traits that are true to the cloth that the ranching founders are cut from.”

Two of those founders, Rusty Kemp of rural Tryon and Trey Wasserburger of rural North Platte, referred questions to Briggs when contacted by The Telegraph Wednesday afternoon.