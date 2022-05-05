North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards more than $38K in grants

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee has awarded more than $38,000 in grants to area organizations who support tourism.

The visitors bureau announced the $38,187 in grants in a press release on Thursday.

Grants were awarded to:

» $4,400 in sports incentive funding has been awarded to North Platte Disc Golf to purchase nine portable disc golf baskets. Club member Tylor Felton told the panel that more baskets would help the city host disc golf tier A tournaments.

» $6,000 to Platte River Cruise. The funds will help host the event.

» $5,000 to the North Platte Pow Wow for additional prize money.

» $2,000 to help promote the Western Nebraska Beer Festival.

» $5,212 to the Lincoln County Historical Museum for brochures and marketing.

» $1,000 to Colonel Cody Cruise to advertise the event on the Kearney TV station KHGI.

» $2,000 to Flip Flops and Tank Tops Futurity for prize money.

» $4,000 to Midwest Championship Fighting Salute to Veterans for fighter expenses.

» $1,400 for promoting the North Platte Canteen Festial and $2,500 to help cover the cost of the Saturday bib band event.

» $4,500 to Buffalo Bill Brawl Boxing Tournament for advertising.

The next round of funding is open, with a July 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in October, November and December 2022. These applications will be considered at the regular monthly advisory committee meeting scheduled for July 27. Anyone interested in submitting a grant application can contact the visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729.

Grant funds, marketing and operating expenses for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau are funded solely through the lodging taxes that are collected and remitted for overnight stays by lodging properties in Lincoln County. It is thanks to the efforts of the lodging property partners located within the county that funds are available to attract more visitors, which have a significant impact on the economic well-being of our Lincoln County communities.