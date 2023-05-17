It may sound like a big deal, but relatively little land is involved in a North Platte proposal to expand its 2-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction outside city limits.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the initiative, which will be the subject of a Planning Commission public hearing Tuesday, involves only 84 acres of land south and west of the intersection of South Buffalo Bill Avenue and State Farm Road.

It’s targeted at bringing a would-be subdivision site also on Tuesday’s agenda fully inside the 2-mile zone, she said. The rest of the area consists of farmland.

The city map appearing with this story more clearly shows the zone’s extension area than one that appeared in a public notice in Saturday’s Telegraph.

The rectangular lot being considered for a subdivision lies south of State Farm about 1½ miles west of the intersection. The boundary of North Platte’s current 2-mile zone slices through its northeast corner.

That means both the city and Lincoln County have planning jurisdiction over parts of the intended subdivision, said Clark, who serves as planning administrator for both entities.

“If you don’t extend (the zone), you have two different planning and zoning jurisdictions working on that,” she said. “And that’s not good planning sense.”

But the City Council’s Nov. 1 vote to annex the city-owned “South Park” property near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill provides the opening to extend the 2-mile zone to fully encompass the subdivision, Clark said.

“Since it’s within the city’s right to extend the 2-mile jurisdiction, it just makes good sense,” she said.

Planning Commission members will vote Tuesday on whether to recommend that the council extend the 2-mile zone to the extent shown in the map.

State law allows cities to exercise planning and zoning control over land closest to their city limits. That’s intended to ensure that its development more neatly corresponds with land inside the city if and when annexed.

But Clark said the 2-mile zone isn’t automatically extended when an annexation is approved. It’s usual for cities to wait before extending the zone — if they do at all.

“Common process is (that) when you annex, you generally wait a while, about a year, because annexations can be protested for a year,” she said.

More time than that has passed since the council finalized its annexation of Lee Bird Field and other land along East Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 30 on March 15, 2022.

Clark said it could be quite a while before it would make sense for the city to extend the 2-mile zone north and east of the airport.

“Right now, east of the airport, you don’t see a lot of development going on,” she said. “If you extend the 2-mile, you just extend it to a whole lot of agricultural property. That doesn’t seem to be the way the city is going.”