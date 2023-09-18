A North Platte man accused of shooting at an ex-girlfriend’s house pleaded not guilty Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

Dale W. Husemoller, 38, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful intentional discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and terroristic threats.

He appeared via video conference from the Lincoln County Detention Center. His next court appearance is Dec. 18.

According to court records, a North Platte police officer responded to a call at a residence on East Fourth Street at 2 a.m. June 8.

Husemoller’s ex-girlfriend told police he struck her new boyfriend with his car and left the scene. Records state that a week prior to the incident, he sent his ex-girlfriend a voice message saying he was going to drive into her house and later sent a text saying he was “going to shoot everybody.”

Court records says he supplemented these statements with photos of handguns and drugs.

While the officer took her statement, the court records say the officer heard shots from the distance travel over his head and strike the house.

They established Husemoller fired one shot, with witness reports of multiple toward an occupied dwelling.

Police found a bullet hole in the side of the house and a .22 caliber casing believed to be from Husemoller’s rifle. Records said the casing was found south of the residence in an alleyway.

The officer and witnesses took cover. Then the officer radioed in they were taking fire from who they believed to be Husemoller.

Another officer on patrol saw his vehicle run a stop sign turning south on to Cottonwood from Third Street.

The officer flashed his lights, signaling the vehicle to pull over as it turned on to Second Street. Husemoller pulled over just east of Second and Chestnut, placing his hands out of the window.

After he was detained, the officer searched the vehicle, finding a .22 caliber rifle with what appeared to be a suppressed barrel. There was a round in the chamber with 14 rounds in the magazine. The report says the firearm had a shortened receiver with a missing serial number.