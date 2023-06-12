A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly striking a person with his vehicle, speeding off and later firing a shot over the heads of an officer and witnesses of a related crime.

Dale W. Husemoller, 38, of North Platte, was arrested on suspicion of felony second degree assault, terroristic threats, shooting at an occupied dwelling, using a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a defaced firearm.

At around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Husemoller arrived at a residence in the 700 block of East Fourth Street, according to a press release from the North Platte Police Department.

He had recently ended a relationship with a female there, who he began to yell at along with another male at the home. After the argument, Husemoller allegedly peeled out with his vehicle, a Silver Saturn, striking the male, giving him minor injuries. The female also presented texts from Husemoller threatening to shoot her to officers, the release said.

While speaking with an officer after Husemoller left, they could hear the whiz of a projectile through the air as it struck the house. Officers and the residents took cover. The officer on scene reported the shot came from the south to other officers in the area.

A short time later, another officer approached from the south and saw Husemoller’s Saturn driving away from the scene. After violating a stop sign at Third and Cottonwood streets, the officer conducted a traffic stop near Second and Chestnut streets.

Husemoller’s small caliber rifle was in plain view inside the vehicle, the release said. The serial number was defaced and no longer identifiable. Officers also found a spent small caliber rifle casing across the street south of the residence.

Husemoller was placed under arrest and is now held at the Lincoln County Jail. His bail is set at 10% of $500,000.