A North Platte man was arrested after a chase and subsequent search of a residence Monday.

Pierce Stewart, 31, is charged with flight to avoid arrest and felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges stemming from an initial warrant.

On Monday, North Platte police were notified that a vehicle registered to an owner with an arrest warrant was driving around the city.

According to a press release from the police department, at 12:47 p.m. an officer saw the vehicle near Jeffers Street and William Avenue. The officer activated his emergency lights in an effort to stop the vehicle.

After the driver refused to stop, police initiated a pursuit. The pursuit led officers through the southeast part of North Platte and onto Old Highway 83 outside city limits, where the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took over and eventually terminated the pursuit.

Later, the Nebraska State Patrol saw the vehicle driving back toward North Platte on U.S. Highway 83.

Police followed the vehicle at a distance and noted it drove to a residence in the 100 block of Reid Avenue.

Officers saw Stewart exit the vehicle and run into his residence, the release said. Stewart, who had a warrant for his arrest, refused to come to the door.

A search warrant was obtained and served, according to the release. Stewart was taken into custody without incident. He was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail.

An additional search warrant was served on the residence and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located, the release said.

Stewart was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.