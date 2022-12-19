North Platte man charged with murder makes short court appearance

A 22-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree murder made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court Monday, his first in more than three months.

Logan J. Divine appeared by video as he remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center. During the brief status hearing, his attorney, Martin Troshynski, focused on depositions, which he said are still being taken for the case.

Judge Michael Piccolo scheduled a hearing for Feb. 27.

Divine is accused in a fatal assault of Geoffery Allen, 23, on Aug. 11, 2021, that included the use of a baseball bat.

Divine was initially charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, kidnapping and burglary. Those charges were amended after Allen died at a Denver hospital.

Also Monday, Heather J. Wickware, 45, and Todd J. Wickware, 53, each pleaded not guilty to a felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury and a misdemeanor of negligent child abuse with no injury.

In a separate case, Todd Wickware also pleaded not guilty of theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $5,000 or more.

A Feb. 27 status hearing was scheduled for both.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Tysen L. Burtis, 36, of Grand Island pleaded guilty to possession of Klonopin. A charge of possession of OxyContin was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Burtis was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 11 days served.

Wendy M. Holliday, 52, of Broken Bow pleaded guilty to a felony count of driving with a revoked license.

A count of methamphetamine possession was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Holliday received a 24-month probation term and had her license revoked for 15 years.

Jason A. Vath, 42, of Sutherland was sentenced to an 18-month probation term for an amended count of domestic assault intentionally causing body injury.

He also received a 10-day jail sentence scheduled to be served through weekend confinements. He was credited with two days served. He also received a 60-day jail term, which is scheduled to be served after the probation and can be waived.

Vath pleaded no contest Sept. 26.

Stefan D. Arensdorf, 35, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault.

He received an 18 months of probation.

Logan R. Johnston, 28, pleaded no contest to a burglary charge that stems from a July 19 incident.

Johnston was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 53 days served.

Michael B. Mengelkamp, 40, received four years of specialized substance abuse supervision for amended charges of attempted terroristic threats and attempted resisting arrest, second offense.

Mengelkamp pleaded no contest Sept. 26.

Kristen A. Gamble, 41, of Sutherland, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Gamble was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Luke C. Ressegieu, 33, admitted to violating the conditions of his 24-month probation term, which he received in November 2021 for a charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Ressegieu received 11 months in jail and was credited with 42 days served.

Glenn D. Brown, 32, admitted to violating the conditions of his nine-month post-release supervision that stems from a charge of resisting arrest, second offense.

Brown was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited with 42 days served.

Emily R. Johnson, 25, pleaded no contest to possession of Restoril. A charge of possession of clonazepam was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23.

William Jensen, 62, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-offense driving under the influence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.

Richard F. Curry, 42, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A Feb. 27 status hearing was scheduled.

Joshua L. Wilbon, 32, of Cozad, pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge that stems from a July 24 incident.

A Feb. 6 status hearing was scheduled.