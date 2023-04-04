A North Platte man was sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for attempted sexual assault of a child.

Shaun M. Hopkins, 34, pleaded no contest in the Lincoln County Court to felony attempted sexual assault of a child. He was originally accused of first-degree sexual assault with a child under 13, but charges associated with that were later amended down to the attempted felony.

Public defender Robert Lindemeier said part of the plea deal was made to prevent the victim from having to testify in court. He said his client was glad he got caught before things became worse than they already were.

When District Judge Cindy Volkmer asked Hopkins for a statement before sentencing, he said, "I truly regret it."

Volkmer said Hopkins' minimum sentence will be 11 1/2 years if he is approved for parole. After he's out, he will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Hopkins received credit for 327 days served.

Another North Platte man was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 364 days in jail for sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

Justin Coccorese, 35, of Ravenna pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault and criminal child enticement, both felonies. The first charge was originally first-degree sexual assault, but was amended as part of a plea deal.

According to court records, Coccorese met with a girl at a park in North Platte in July 2022 and sexually assaulted her while in his vehicle.

Volkmer credited Coccoreese with 293 days already served. After release, Coccorese will be placed under 12 months post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

See Wednesday’s Telegraph for more of Monday’s district court action.