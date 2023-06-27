A North Platte man is in custody after police responded Monday to a man with gunshot wounds.

Ross Rivera, 39, was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person with supplemental charges of second degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Officers responded to the report of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound on South Bailey Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday, according to a North Platte Police Department press release.

During the investigation, officers learned that the shooting occurred in the 200 block of North McCabe and that the victim had driven 4,000 feet west to South Bailey Avenue.

Officers then responded to the address on North McCabe where they believed Rivera was and attempted contact with a PA system.

The individual who exited the home was not Rivera. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found two holes next to the front door. They also found a .40 caliber handgun with spent cartridges but Rivera was not at the residence, the press release said.

Officers found Rivera later Monday and took him into custody without incident. He is currently lodged at the Lincoln County Detention Center.