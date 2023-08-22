After shooting a man in the chest during a fight in October 2022, a North Platte man pleaded no contest to the charges.

Ryland A. Clemmons, 19, pleaded no contest to felony attempted second degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, charges of using a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm were dropped.

Volkmer also agreed to reduce bail to 10% of $400,000 from $500,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

According to court records, on Oct. 9, 2022, the fight started after one of Clemmons' friends let the air out of the victim's tires at an event at Harbor Lights south of North Platte.

Clemmons' friend and the victim agreed by text message to meet up to fight, and Clemmons accompanied his friend to the 800 bock of East Fourth Street.

When the parties arrived, Clemmons exited the vehicle at the same time as the victim. With a Sig 9 mm P365 pistol in hand, Clemmons pistol-whipped the victim, striking his face and then fired one shot in his chest.

Officers later found the victim and he was transported via flight for life to the University of Nebraska Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

After leaving the scene, the group went back to Clemmons' residence where members of the group drove out to the Indian Hills subdivision, dumping the gun in a hiding location along with sweatshirts they wore. When police recovered the evidence, the pistol was found to be stolen out of Grand Island.

Clemmons was arrested after police spoke with several witnesses.

In other court records from Monday's motion day (all listed below are from North Platte unless listed otherwise):

Brandon T. Goodall, 28, denied violation of conditions of drug court. His case stems a felony manufacturing or distribution of a hazardous substance conviction in February. He is out on bail at 10% of $25,000. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 16.

Matthew S. Seamann, 40, of Maxwell, pleaded not guilty to felony prohibited acts with motor vehicle titles. He is out on bail at $900. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 6.

Anthony D. Rico, 34, pleaded not guilty to felony domestic assault and negligent child abuse. He is out on bail at $5,000. His next court appearance is on Oct. 30.

Russell J. Smith Jr., 40 pleaded no contest to felony manufacturing or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. As part of the plea deal, the original charge of felony manufacturing or distribution of a controlled substance was amended down to Schedule 4 or 5. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with 380 days credit.

Jerry L. Hendon, 39, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse with no injury and manufacturing or distribution of a hazardous substance. As part of the plea deal, three charges of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of money while in possession of a controlled substance were dropped. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Misty L. Letellier, 25, pleaded no contest to felony theft by shoplifting between $0 and $500 and misdemeanor attempted possession of a controlled substance. As part of the plea deal, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance was amended down. Volkmer sentenced her to 18 months probation.

Robert L. Hendon pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine between 28 and 139 grams, manufacturing or distribution of an exceptionally hazardous substance, possession of money while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of fentanyl. He is out on bail at 10% of $15,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Christopher C. Davis, 40, of Omaha, pleaded no contest to felony manufacturing or distribution of an exceptionally hazardous substance. As part of the plea deal, felony possession of methamphetamine between 28 and 139 grams was pleaded down and possession of marijuana was dropped. District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced him to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with 302 days credit.

Dana L. Foster, 41, pleaded not guilty to felony terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 27 grams, misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner, violation of a protection order, and two counts of negligent child abuse. He is out on bail at 10% of $90,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Jocelyn D. Gemkow, 20, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. As part of the plea deal, charges of possession of methamphetamine between 28 and 139 grams and manufacture or distribution of an exceptionally hazardous substance were dropped. Piccolo sentenced her to problem solving court, where she will undergo addiction treatment.

Kerec M. Gilmore, 40, pleaded no contest to felony possession of cocaine. As part of the plea deal, a charge of possession of methamphetamine was dropped and possession of a controlled substance was amended down. Piccolo sentenced him to 360 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 153 days credit. Since this conviction put him in violation of post-release supervision stemming from past convictions, Piccolo sentenced Gilmore to an additional 180 days with 98 days credit to be served after the first sentence.

Caleb D. Hill, 21, pleaded no contest to felony attempted burglary. As part of the plea deal, a charge of burglary was amended down. He is due to be sentenced Nov. 6.

Anthony Loftus, 43, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 27 grams. As part of the plea deal a charge of possession of methamphetamine between 28 and 139 grams was amended down and a charge of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance was dropped. Scheduling for a sentence is to take place on Nov. 6.

Marty J. Martinez, 63, pleaded not guilty to felony terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Mark C. Matson, 45, denied violation of probation from a case he pleaded no contest to in March. Matson was convicted of felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner and negligent child abuse. As part of the plea deal, a charge of using a firearm to commit a felony was dropped. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Alyssa I Raymer, 27, of Agra, Kansas, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor issuing a check without an account between $500 and $1500 and theft by receiving stolen property between $500 and $1500. Piccolo sentenced her to 24 months probation.

Jeffrey D. Shafer, 31, pleaded no contest to felony possession of child pornography with a prior conviction. As part of the plea deal, the charge of possession of child pornography while being older than 19 years was amended down. Other charges of felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, tampering with a witness, misdemeanor violating a harassment protection order, contributing to the delinquency of a child and carrying a concealed weapon were dropped. He is due for sentencing on Nov. 6.

Jeremy M. Woodward, 43, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to felony theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. As part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license were dropped. Piccolo sentenced him to 18 months probation and allowed him to transfer his sentence to serve it out in Colorado.