North Platte man pleads no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child

A 24-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest Monday to an amended count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child that was alleged to have happened numerous times over a six-year span.

Daniel E. Scollin, appeared by video in Lincoln County District Court and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

He was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021, and initially charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to court records, the arrest was made the same day that Lincoln County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, where staff had completed a forensic interview with the victim.

Investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest Scollin, who declined a police interview and asked for an attorney.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

John D. Hagle Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest stemming from an Aug. 12 incident.

A charge of driving under the influence-third offense was dismissed in the plea agreement.

According to court records, law enforcement clocked Hagle's car at 69 mph on North Jeffers Street at roughly 2:18 a.m. A pursuit ensued and Hagle continued to the North Platte River bridge where he made a U-turn and headed east into Cody Park.

Hagle was clocked at roughly 60 mph inside the park before he lost control of his vehicle, slid sideways and took out two small fence polls and then eventually the car spun around into a larger pole.

Hagle was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 38 days served. His license also will be revoked for two years.

Steaven A. Nolda, 27, admitted to violation of conditions of his post-release probation term stemming from an initial charge of third-degree domestic assault in November 2020.

Nolda was sentenced to 18 months in prison and credited for time served.

Shane A. Plaster, 38, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of clonazepam stemming from a May 30, 2021, arrest.

Plaster also pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree forgery with a value of $1,500 to $5,000 in a separate case.

Charges in two additional, separate cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Plaster received a term of 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.

Robert A. Quintana, 24, pleaded no contest to amended charges of attempted resisting arrest-second offense, and attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Both charges stem from a May 27 incident.

Quintana was sentenced to 320 days in jail on both charges and the terms will run at the same time.

He was credited with 115 days served.

Jeffrey T. Denson, Jr., 31, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault for an incident in the Lincoln County Detention Center on June 3.

Denson was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 98 days served.

Mindi L. Schiley, 37, of Grand Island pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted methamphetamine possession and theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $500 or less.

Schiley also pleaded no contest to charges of aiding and abetting a forgery and theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $500 or less in a separate case that stems from an incident in Logan County.

Schiley was sentenced to 12 months probation in both cases and the terms will run at the same time.

Kurt A. Snider, 37, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault.

He received a 14-month probation term.

Luke C Ressegieu, 33, admitted to the violation of the conditions of his post-release supervision term stemming from an initial charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in August 2021.

Ressegieu was sentenced to one year in prison and credited with 329 days served. He also received a 12-month PRS term.

Irma A. Divas Domas, 23, of Lincoln admitted to the violation of the conditions of her post-release supervision term stemming from a driving under the influence charge in April 2020.

Domas was sentenced to 30 days in jail and credited with 27 days served. Her license will be revoked for six months as well.