Keith J. Allen pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old North Platte man May 23.
The 43-year-old North Platte man’s arraignment was the final of 15 cases on the Lincoln County District Court’s afternoon docket.
Friends and family members of both the victim, Brett A. Torres, and Keith sat on opposite sides of the courtroom. Six members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance as well, a heavier-than-usual law enforcement presence. The case had sparked an emotional outburst from one of Torres’ family members during a county court hearing June 4.
Allen sat next to his attorney, Todd Lancaster, and was silent throughout the hearing except for two occasions. Allen, who is accused of shooting Torres nine times with a .45-caliber handgun, answered Judge Richard Birch’s question on whether he understood the charges against him and then entered his plea on the two counts.
Allen’s next court appearance is scheduled to be a status hearing on Sept. 14.
Shortly before Allen’s arraignment, William H. Stanback, 40, of Greeley, Colorado, had a status hearing continued to September
Stanback, who faces a first-degree murder charge as well, is accused of shooting and killing his fiancee and then dumping her body in a retention pond in the 300 block of East State Farm Road at the beginning of March.
Stanback has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge as well as a charge of using a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Audie E. Hazen, 47, pleaded no contest to an amended count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and being an accessory to a felony in relation to a February incident at Lake Maloney’s Kansas Point Campground.
Two other charges — possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and being a habitual criminal — were dismissed in the plea agreement.
According to court documents, a search warrant was served at Hazen’s residence March 5 and law enforcement officials located a .410 gauge shotgun on his property among other weapons.
A Ford Focus at the property had license plates concealed. Items and documents in the vehicle were tied to an earlier robbery for which Alejandra Reyna and Aaron Kirts were arrested at Kansas Point Campground on Feb. 24, according to court documents.
Hazen is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28.
» Nicholas M. Wright, 21, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, as well as charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed weapon. The four charges stem from an incident on Oct. 25.
Judge Michael Piccolo rejected a motion to allow for Wright’s temporary release for placement in a substance abuse program. Piccolo based his decision on the criminal charges and the fact that Wright had been dismissed from a rehabilitation program earlier this winter. Piccolo set his bail at $75,000 with 10% needed to be posted in order for Wright to be released.
A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
» Shawn D. Reese, 29, pleaded no contest to a felony burglary charge that stems from an alleged break-in at Complete Family Medicine on March 25.
Reese is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 24.
» Amanda D. Nelson, 37, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine that stems from a March 20 incident.
A felony count of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14.
» Lisa L. Pitts, 54, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree assault for a incident on March 21.
Pitts was sentenced to six months of probation.
» Angela C. Morales, 38, of Gillette, Wyoming, admitted violating her 12-month probation in April. Morales was initially sentenced to probation for possession of a controlled substance in February 2019.
Morales was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited for 167 days served.
» Cody Howard, 29, admitted to violation of his probation in three cases in March. All three cases dated back to initial charges filed in 2017 or 2018 involving forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
The post-release supervision for all three cases ran at the same time.
Howard was sentenced to 30 days in jail on all three cases with the term running at the same time. He was credited for 23 days served.
» Christopher Mounteer, 38, admitted violating his post-release probation in August 2019. Mounteer had been sentenced to nine months of probation for an initial charge of resisting arrest in October 2018.
Mounteer was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
» Daniel R. Navarrette, 30, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of shoplifting, $500 or less — third offense, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree trespassing. A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.