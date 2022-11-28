North Platte man receives 10 to 30 years for amended sexual assault charge

Scollin pleaded no contest to the amended charge in September. The second charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Quincy Lyon, 20, of Grant, pleaded not guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a minor in an alleged pair of incidents in January.

A Feb. 2 status hearing was scheduled.

» Steven Elliott, 40, of Oberlin, Kansas, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted child enticement by an electronic device.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23.

» Robert R. Gonzales, 35, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for an amended charge of assault by a confined person-no weapon. The charge stems from an incident in the Lincoln County Detention Center in February 2021.

Gonzales was credited with 339 days served and also received 18 months of post-release supervision.

Gonzales also was sentenced to 14 months for possession of methamphetamine in a separate case. He was credited with 88 days served.

The terms for the two cases will run at the same time.

» Malia S. Caudillo, 43, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted first-degree forgery that stems from a December 2021 incident that involved two counterfeit $100 bills.

She received a 24-month probation term.

» Robert J. Pluard, 40, pleaded no contest to a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult which stems from a July 2021 incident.

A count of second-degree assault in a separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Pluard received 24 months of probation.

» Aaron N. Hecksel, 37, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Hecksel was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 62 days served.