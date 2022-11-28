North Platte man receives 10 to 30 years for amended sexual assault charge

A 24-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 10 to 30 years for a count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Daniel E. Scollin received the term during a hearing in Lincoln County District Court. He also is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was credited with 432 days served.
Scollin was arrested Sept. 23, 2021, and initially charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child. According to court records, incidents were alleged to have happened numerous times over a six-year period beginning when the victim was about 3 years old.
According to court records, the arrest was made the same day that Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, where staff had completed a forensic interview with the victim.
Scollin pleaded no contest to the amended charge in September. The second charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Quincy Lyon, 20, of Grant, pleaded not guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a minor in an alleged pair of incidents in January.
A Feb. 2 status hearing was scheduled.
» Steven Elliott, 40, of Oberlin, Kansas, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted child enticement by an electronic device.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23.
» Robert R. Gonzales, 35, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for an amended charge of assault by a confined person-no weapon. The charge stems from an incident in the Lincoln County Detention Center in February 2021.
Gonzales was credited with 339 days served and also received 18 months of post-release supervision.
Gonzales also was sentenced to 14 months for possession of methamphetamine in a separate case. He was credited with 88 days served.
The terms for the two cases will run at the same time.
» Malia S. Caudillo, 43, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted first-degree forgery that stems from a December 2021 incident that involved two counterfeit $100 bills.
She received a 24-month probation term.
» Robert J. Pluard, 40, pleaded no contest to a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult which stems from a July 2021 incident.
A count of second-degree assault in a separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Pluard received 24 months of probation.
» Aaron N. Hecksel, 37, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine.
Hecksel was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 62 days served.
» Amanda B. Beall, 24, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted burglary that stems from a July 19 incident.
Beall received 18 months of probation.
» Timothy D. Johnson, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of 28-139 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of steroids and third-offense driving under the influence.
A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.