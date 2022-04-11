North Platte man receives 3-5 year sentence in prison for felony theft, weapons possession

A 26-year-old man was sentenced Monday to three to five years in state prison for felony theft and weapons possession in two separate cases.

In Lincoln County District Court, Javin J. Newbrey also was sentenced to 180 days in a third case for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.

The term for the domestic assault case will run separately from the other two cases, and he was credited with 97 days served.

The sentences for the theft and weapons charges will run at the same time. Newbrey was credited with 131 days served in both of those cases.

The theft charge stems from a June 8, 2021, incident in which tools valued at more than $5,000 were removed from a locked trailer that was at a construction site for an apartment building complex on Lakeview Boulevard.

The damage to the trailer was estimated at $3,200.

Newbrey returned several tools to the construction site, but not all were recovered.

The weapons charge stems from an incident last November when a .50-caliber muzzleloader and a rifle were found in a vehicle that Newbrey was seen driving with another individual in the passenger seat.

Due to a previous felony conviction, Newbrey is not allowed to possess a firearm.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Scott L. Harbick, 37, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for intentional child abuse on Aug. 4, 2021. He was credited with 102 days served and received nine months of post-release supervision.

Harbick also received 12 months for violation of probation conditions in a separate case on an initial charge of negligent child abuse on Dec. 19, 2018.

In addition he received a six-month term for a probation violation in a third case for providing false information on a handgun application.

He received 180 days’ credit in both probation violation cases.

The terms for all three cases run at the same time.

» Michael R. Smyth, 43, of Maxwell, admitted to violating the conditions of an 18-month probation term.

He was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 140 served.

» Logan R. Johnston, 27, pleaded guilty to a pair of methamphetamine possession charges in separate cases that stem from incidents on Dec. 18, 2020, and June 11, 2021.

Johnston was sentenced to 364 days in jail in both cases and credited with 300 days served.

The terms run at the same time.

» Carrie A. Guerra, 55, pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Guerra was sentenced to 270 days in jail.

» Calvin L. Theus, 37, was sentenced to 360 days in jail in a pair of cases that involved possession of methamphetamine charges on July 3 and Oct. 27, 2021.

Theus was removed from problem-solving court on Feb. 28 for a violation of the conditions.

Theus was credited with 199 days served for the July 3 charge, and 142 days in the other cases.

The terms run at the same time.

» Karlie K. Swink, 23, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-offense driving under the influence.

Swink was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision. She also received 30 days in jail and was credited with 11 days served. In addition, Swink will have her license revoked for two years and was fined $1,000.

» Kyle W. Lange, 36, of Gothenburg, pleaded no contest to violating a harassment protection order.

A felony stalking count was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Lange was sentenced to 30 days in jail and credited for 30 days served.

» Elliot A. Fair, 41, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and hydrocodone bitartrate.

Two additional charges were dismissed, as well as a separate criminal case.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 6.

» Ransley J. Foust, 23, pleaded no contest to theft by unlawful taking with a value of $501-$1,499.

Foust also pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine in a separate case.

Foust is scheduled to be sentenced in both cases on May 9.

» Richard H. Heglin Jr., 42, of Omaha pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine charge.

Heglin is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

» Brad J. Leeper, 45, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension.

A May 23 status hearing is scheduled.

» Scott L. Kramer, 62, of Stapleton, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level over .15 with previous convictions.

A June 6 status hearing was scheduled.

» Jeffrey Lammers, 34, of Orleans pleaded not guilty of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08 with previous convictions. A June 6 status hearing was scheduled.

» Shane A. Ross, 44, pleaded not guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial on May 10 along with a separate criminal case.

» Ryan G. Tilley, 37, of Gibbon, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine.

A June 27 status hearing was scheduled.

» Colby I. Saucedo, 33, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of heroin.

A May 9 status hearing was scheduled.

» Alfonso V. Romero, 34, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine.

Romero also pleaded not guilty to two charges in a separate case, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Both cases stem from a Feb. 8 incident.

A May 23 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.