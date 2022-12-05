North Platte man receives seven to 13 years for charges across three cases

A 21-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to seven to 13 years in prison on Monday in Lincoln County District Court for charges spread across three separate cases.

All three cases stem from Dylan Shaw violating the terms of a four-year probation term that he received on May 9.

Shaw received three to six years for violating the probation he received from an initial charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was credited with 255 days served.

He also received two to five years in a separate case that covered an initial burglary charge in May 2021.

In addition, he received two years in a third separate case for first-degree forgery that stems from an incident in January.

The terms in all three cases will run one after another.

Shaw addressed the court before the sentence was handed down. He apologized for his actions, and while he said it wasn't an excuse, said they were driven by his substance abuse problem. He said it is an issue that he has taken steps to address as well as turn his life around.

His attorney, Martin Troshynski, added that prison should be a place for people that society is afraid of. He said that Shaw is instead a person that society should just be mad at.

Piccolo reminded Shaw that the probation term was an opportunity to take advantage of. Instead, Piccolo said Shaw violated the conditions just 42 days after he received the sentence.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted): Bradley A. Clark, 36, received two years in prison for a felony count of theft by deception with a value of $1,500 to $4,999 that stems from his use of a gas card without permission from between Dec. 25, 2019, to Jan. 28, 2020, according to court records. He was credited with 75 days served and also received 12 months of post-release supervision. He also received a year for an amended count of domestic assault-causing bodily injury in a separate case that stems from a May 2020 incident. The terms in the two cases run at the same time.

The charges stem from Hampton accepting personal payments from individuals for membership to the Oregon Trail Golf Course in Sutherland and depositing the funds in his personal bank account, according to court records.

Hampton is a former manager at the golf course.

He was sentenced to seven days in jail and a 24 month probation term.

Chase Q. Lenz-Schurr, 23, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of first-degree forcible sexual assault that stems from a Sept. 7 incident.

A Feb. 6 status hearing was scheduled.

Broc A. Barker, 28, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. A felony count of second-degree domestic assault was dimissed in the plea agreement.

Barker was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 98 days served.

Aaron M. Goold, 39, of Wellfleet pleaded no contest to charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of suboxone.

Goold also pleaded no contest to making terroristic threats and domestic assault-threatening a partner with bodily injury in a separate case. A third count of use of a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.

» Noah P. Weekly, 22, pleaded no contest to amended charges of attempted tampering with a witness and false reporting, criminal matter that stems from a car crash on June 11.

He received a 24-month probation term.

Justin F. Martino, 42, pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation. A misdemeanor count of domestic assault-intentionally causing bodily injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Martino was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 65 days served.

David M. Dorwart Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine that stems from a March 29 arrest.

Dorwart also pleaded guilty to shoplifting with a value of $500 or less-third offense while a drug possession charge was dismissed in a separate case.

Dorwart received 24 months of probation in both cases and the terms will run at the same time.

Taelur J. Demilt, 27, admitted to violating the conditions of the 24-month probation term he received in January.

Demilt was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for time served.

Timothy D. Shannon, 21, admitted to violating the conditions of the 24-month probation term he received in July.

Shannon was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 99 days served.

Anthony J. Hewgley, 44, pleaded guilty to an amended count of driving under the influence with two prior convictions.

Hewgley was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation. He was also fined $1,000 and had his license revoked for five years.

David L. Overbeck, 25, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted possession of cocaine that stems from an Oct. 11 incident.

Overbeck was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited with 57 days served.

Michael D. Lappegard Jr., pleaded no contest to a felony count of resisting arrest-second offense that stems from a Feb. 19 incident.

Lappegard also admitted to violating the conditions of his probation in two additional separate cases.

He is scheduled to be be sentenced on Feb. 27.

Brent P. Crews, 34, of Northglenn, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to a shoplifting count with a value of $5,000 or more for allegedly taking an aquarium and eight iPhones from the North Platte Walmart in September 2018.

A Feb. 27 status hearing was scheduled.

Tyler J. Keup, 39, pleaded no contest to a burglary charge that stems from a August 2021 incident while charges of possession burglar's tools and criminal mischief were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Keup also pleaded no contest to a count of second-degree criminal trespass in a separate case while a charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.

A third separate case was dismissed as well.

Keup is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.

Erick J. Coffey, 47, pleaded no contest to an amended count of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute that stems from an Oct. 19 incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.

Shea O. Washa, 19, of McCook, pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge that stems from an Aug. 16 incident at a West 8th Street residence in North Platte.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.