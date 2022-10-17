North Platte man receives two to four-year term for December 2020 shooting

A 24-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Monday morning for his role in a Dec. 26, 2020, shooting at a residence on East Philip Avenue.
Brayden J. Divine, who pleaded no contest to an amended count of second-degree assault in January, received the sentence during a short appearance in Lincoln County District Court.
He was credited with four days served. The sentencing was initially scheduled for March but was continued five times.
According to court records, an 18-year-old man was taken to Great Plains Health with gunshot wounds to his legs on the night of the incident. He told an officer that he had gone to the Divines’ residence to purchase 5 ounces of marijuana and an argument broke out over the amount.
The man said Divine brandished a handgun and ordered him to leave. The man said he got in the passenger seat of the car he arrived in and was shot through the door.
People are also reading…
Divine later told the police he shot at the vehicle after the occupants had fired several shots in the air. He said he returned fire from the front porch of the residence.
Divine's attorney, Chawnta Durham, argued for probation as she pointed to his lack of a criminal history, which includes no incidents in the two years since the shooting. She questioned whether a prison term was the best resolution in the long term.
Durham said there is also an unanswered question of who shot first. She said Divine's response was "a very bad action on his part" but was done with the thought of protecting his family and property. She added that he took accountability from the start.
Divine's younger brother, Logan, 21, is charged as an accessory in the case. Logan Divine also faces a first-degree murder charge in a separate case and he remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Joseph J. Martino, 43, who told law enforcement officials he fired a shot from the car into the ground, pleaded no contest in August to an amended count of making terroristic threats. Charges of using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence were dismissed in the plea agreement.
He was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and fined $1,000 for the misdemeanor.
Also Monday, David P. Nuno, 26, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to 10 charges stemming from a July 21 incident.
Nuno is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and being a habitual criminal.
A Nov. 28 status hearing was scheduled.
According to court records, a North Platte police officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Nuno, who had two outstanding warrants in Keith County. Nuno hit another vehicle at the intersection of West C and Jeffers streets, and then he and two passengers in his car ran from the scene.
An officer located Nuno in a nearby parking lot, fighting with three individuals who were trying to stop him. He bit one of them before he was arrested.
Officers later found a defaced firearm, multiple knives, methamphetamine and prescription pills in Nuno's vehicle.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
- Toni S. Hopkins, 30, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and being a habitual criminal. Hopkins also pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl in a separate case. A Dec. 5 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
- Jonas M. Luea, 40, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine. He also admitted violating the conditions of his post-release supervision. Luea was sentenced to 240 days on both charges, with the terms running at the same time. He was credited with 111 days served.
- Gabriella M. Perez, 22, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted methamphetamine possession. Perez was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 58 days served.
- Jermal Horsley, 36, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of resisting arrest, first offense. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 85 days served.
- Anthony M. Carrillo, 21, admitted violating the conditions of his postrelease supervision. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail and credited with 44 days served.
- Brian G. Anderson, 54, of Hershey, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 79 days served.
- Kristi M. Downer, 41, pleaded no contest to second-degree forgery with a value of $1,500 to $5,000. A count of first-degree forgery was dismissed in the plea agreement. Downer received 12 months of probation.
- Armani Vierya, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal impersonation and carrying a concealed weapon. Both charges stem from a Sept. 15 incident. A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as for a separate one.
- Emilio Vera, 22, pleaded not guilty to possession of clonazepam with intent to distribute. A Nov. 28 status hearing was scheduled.
- Broc A. Barker, 28, pleaded not guilty of second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. A Dec. 5 status hearing was scheduled.
- Stanley R. Russell, 56, pleaded not guilty of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.
- Mark J. Michaels, 48, pleaded not guilty of methamphetamine possession. A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.
- Stefan D. Arensdorf, 35, pleaded not guilty of making terroristic threats. A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled.
- Tyson L. Burtis, 36. pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of Klonopin and possession of Oxycontin. A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled.
- Dana M. Sines, 36, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A Nov. 28 status hearing was set for the case as well as for a separate one.