North Platte man receives two to four-year term for December 2020 shooting

Divine later told the police he shot at the vehicle after the occupants had fired several shots in the air. He said he returned fire from the front porch of the residence.

Divine's attorney, Chawnta Durham, argued for probation as she pointed to his lack of a criminal history, which includes no incidents in the two years since the shooting. She questioned whether a prison term was the best resolution in the long term.

Durham said there is also an unanswered question of who shot first. She said Divine's response was "a very bad action on his part" but was done with the thought of protecting his family and property. She added that he took accountability from the start.

Divine's younger brother, Logan, 21, is charged as an accessory in the case. Logan Divine also faces a first-degree murder charge in a separate case and he remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center.