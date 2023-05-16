A Sutherland man received probation after being convicted for a robbery spree in downtown North Platte.

Mathew A Patch, 40, of Sutherland pleaded no contest to two counts felony burglary. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 36 months’ probation, concurrent with both counts Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

He elected to pay restitution in $7 to Dollar General and $300 to Laundry Zone out of his bond.

According to police records, Patch spent Nov. 25 of last year making stops at the Kwik Stop, Time and Tool Equipment Rental, Dollar General, North Platte Pawn Shop and Laundry Zone.

All incidents involved a man wearing a mask and gray tennis shoes, changing other accessories to his outfit. Each take ranged from $200 to $500, according to court documents.

Patch would cut a hole in the wall of multiple businesses with a knife and take what he could grab. Sometimes he would climb through the ceiling to gain access.

He also performed armed robbery with what appeared to be a mock gun at the Kwik Stop and broke into the Laundry Zone through the door.

All listed below are from North Platte unless specified otherwise:

Fernando J. Vences, 41, pleaded not guilty to felony DUI over .15 BAC or refusal, driving with a revoked license from DUI and driving without an ignition interlock. He is out on bail in the amount of $2,250.

Latosha M. Ryan, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony intentional child abuse, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She is out on personal recognizance.

Timothy L. Caudillo, 39, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a forged instrument. As part of a plea deal, charges of theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, first degree forgery, and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply with a citation were dropped. He was required to pay $181 in restitution to Kwik Stop. A pre-sentencing investigation is underway.

David R. Terry Jr., 36, pleaded not guilty to two counts felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and intentional child abuse. He has posted $4,500 bail. A no contact with child bond condition was modified to supervised contact in accordance with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Derrick L. Zalud, 30, pleaded guilty to felony resisting arrest, second offense. As part of a plea deal, one count of misdemeanor assault, causing bodily injury and criminal mischief were dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to problem solving court.

Sean E. Heinemann, 45, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of Ritalin and possession of tramadol.

Volkmer entered on a not guilty plea for Mya C. Roubideauk, 20, who initially told the judge she wanted to plead guilty to felony theft by shoplifting. She is also charged with violation of probation for a previous case for felony theft by shoplifting. Volkmer entered a denial on her behalf for that as well.

Alicia L. Macias, 27, pleaded no contest to felony theft by unlawful taking $0 to $500 third offense. As part of the plea deal, one count of felony theft by taking $0 to $500 and theft of services $0 to $500 were dropped. District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced her to 18 months’ probation.

Christian D. Kotik, 25, pleaded not guilty to felony third degree domestic assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, committing child abuse negligently, and false imprisonment. He is out on bail at $900.

Richard B. Valentine, 55, of Ogallala pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, charges of unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of a controlled substance were dropped. Piccolo sentenced him to 24 months’ probation

Robert L. Carter, 37, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine, and making terroristic threats. A pre-sentencing investigation is underway.