A man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after assaulting his girlfriend and driving drunk.

Richard S. Padilla, 58, was sentenced to 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections Monday after pleading guilty to felony attempted third-degree attempted domestic assault with a prior offense and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

District Judge Michael Piccolo gave him 153 days’ credit for time served. As part of the plea deal, charges of felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal to submit to a breath test and driving under a suspended license were dropped.

A charge of felony third-degree domestic assault was amended down.

According to court records, on Feb. 8 Padilla’s partner reported to police that he had assaulted her three days before. She said she was afraid to report it because of what he might do if she went to police.

On that same night, police made contact with Padilla on Rodeo Road. He was standing outside his pickup truck and they had received reports he was intoxicated and had a suspended license.

Upon seeing police approach him, Padilla entered his vehicle and sped away. Officers gave chase. Padilla stopped at a residence on the corner of 14th Street and Sherman Avenue where he resisted arrest, refused a chemical breath test and was ultimately arrested, court documents say.

In other court actions Monday (all are from North Platte unless otherwise specified):

David Cooper's case was continued to Nov. 6. Cooper, 48, is charged with two counts of felony first degree sexual assault by a school employee and one count of third degree sexual assault by a school employee.

During the hearing, Lincoln County Attorney Angela Franz filed a motion to quash a defense filing asking for medical information from the alleged victim.

According to court documents, the defense and the prosecution will work together to draft a protective order limiting the scope of the subpoena.

Omar Mora, 37, and Barbara Collins, 32, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of child abuse were dropped. Mora and Collins were charged and sentenced together as they are a couple involved in the same incident. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced both of them to 24 months’ probation.

Christopher D. Bornschein, 34, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Timothy L. Caudillo, 39, pleaded not guilty to felony theft over $5,000 and theft of $0 to $5,000, third offense.

Cristy A. Dike, 46, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine. She is free on her own personal recognizance. Her next court appearance is scheduled on Oct. 16.

Samantha Gardner, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine. She is out on bail on her own personal recognizance.

Jamie Hopkins, 25, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

Dustin B. Ray, 39, pleaded not guilty to felony resisting arrest, second offense, misdemeanor second degree trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Omar E. Rayan, 33, of Rochester, New York, pleaded not guilty to felony manufacture of a controlled substance. He is out on $2,250 bail.

John A. Hernandez, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and intentional child abuse, no injury.

Amanda B. Beall, 25, pleaded guilty to felony theft by taking, $5,000 or more. She also admitted to violation of probation related to a previous case. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

Shawn D. Reese, 32, of Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine between 28-139 grams and possession of an exceptionally hazardous substance.

Dustin B. Ray, 39, pleaded guilty to felony second-offense resisting arrest. Volkmer sentenced him to 90 days in Lincoln County Detention Center with credit for 47 days served. He will have nine months post-release supervision.

Mason M. Shavlik, 29, pleaded not guilty to felony second-offense third-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness. He is out on bail set at $1,350.

Britton S. Renfrow, 31, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea deal, felony possession of methamphetamine was amended down. Volkmer sentenced him to 90 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with credit for 61 days served.

James L. Turner, 46, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine between 28 to 139 grams, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of distribution of a scheduled substance and possession of cocaine.

Elisha A. Resler, 42, pleaded guilty to felony possession of fentanyl. As part of the plea deal, a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine was dropped. Piccolo sentenced her to the Mid Nebraska Problem Solving Court.

Martin P. Ramos Sr., 49, of Grand Island pleaded not guilty to felony violation of a protection order.

Floyd M. Helvie Jr., 42, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer. As part of the plea deal, a charge of misdemeanor refusal to submit to a pre-test was dropped. A charge of felony second prior conviction of DUI was amended down to the first charge.

Chance E. Ragle, 33, pleaded not guilty to felony tampering with a witness, strangulation and domestic assault.

Jocelyn D. Gemkow, 20, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine between 28 and 139 grams and possession of an exceptionally hazardous substance. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Wesley H. Hawkins, 55, was convicted of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and an amended charge of possession of methamphetamine down from possession of a stolen firearm. Charges of two counts of felony attempt of a class 1 felony and three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony were dropped. He is due to be sentenced on Aug. 21.