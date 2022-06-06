North Platte man sentenced to 18 months in prison on drug possession charges

A 42-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 18 months in state prison Monday for each of three drug possession charges that stem from an October 2020 arrest.

Elliot A. Fair received the prison terms — which will run at the same time — in Lincoln County District Court. Fair was credited with 101 days served and received 12 months of post-release supervision.

Fair pleaded no contest to three charges April 11. Two other counts were dismissed under the plea agreement.

He was convicted of being in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and Vicodin, according to court records.

Judge Patrick Heng told Fair before he was sentenced that a notable criminal history and a pre-sentence investigation that showed a high probability of his reoffending were both determining factors.

Heng also said Fair’s lack of accountability in the case also was of concern.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Lee I. Julian, 39, pleaded guilty to amended charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and driving under the influence.

He was sentenced to 365 days in jail and credited with 237 days served. He also received nine months of post-release supervision.

» Jonas M. Luea, 40, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Luea was sentenced to 365 days in jail and credited with 261 days served. Luea also received nine months of post-release supervision.

» Austin Golter, 23, was sentenced to four years of probation as well as 90 days in jail for each of two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The terms will run at the same time. Golter pleaded no contest to the charges March 28 and two other distribution charges in the case were dismissed in the plea agreement.

» William G. Dimas, 27, admitted to violation of conditions of his nine-month probation term. He was sentenced to 240 days in jail and credited with 26 days served.

A felony charge in a separate case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

» Randall J. Skates, 43, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of violation of a protection order with a prior conviction.

A methamphetamine possession charge in a separate case was dismissed under the plea agreement.

Skates was sentenced to 240 days in jail and credited with 66 days served.

» Austin J. Simkins, 26, of Maywood, pleaded no contest to an amended count of driving under the influence of a drug, fourth offense, a charge that stems from an Oct. 15, 2021, incident.

A misdemeanor count of driving during license revocation was dismissed under the plea agreement.

Simkins was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 53 days served. He also received 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision, and his license was revoked for 15 years.

» Pernelle R. Houser, 32, pleaded guilty to an amended count of driving under the influence, fourth offense.

Houser was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 53 days served, and also received three years of specialized substance abuse supervision.

Houser’s license was also revoked for 15 years.

» Marcus D. Dandridge, 46, pleaded no contest to a felony count of methamphetamine possession and received 18 months of SSAS.

An amphetamine possession charge in a separate case was dismissed under the plea agreement.

» Christina K. Sedlacek, 44, of Gothenburg, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession and attempted distribution of amphetamine and oxycodone that stems from a Dec. 16 arrest.

Sedlacek received two years of SSAS probation.

» Steven E. Perez, 37, pleaded guilty to an amended count of driving after license suspension that stems from a June 18, 2021, incident.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 22.

» Tobin R. Schaneman, 44, of Milford, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a defaced firearm.

An Aug. 22 status hearing was scheduled.

» Reid C. Corbett, 56, of Mankato, Minnesota, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Corbett is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8.

» Chelbi L. Karnik, 35, pleaded no contest to shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, third offense.

Karnik was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited with 38 days served.

» Colbey A. Flaming, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges of issuing a bad check with a value of $5,000 or more, theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more and conspiracy to commit theft. Flaming also pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree forgery with a value of $1,500 to $5,000 in a separate case.

A June 27 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.

» Mya Roubideaux, 20, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, third offense, and a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession.

A June 27 status hearing was scheduled.

» Brett E. Avilla, 41, of Glendale, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of theft by receiving stolen property, $500 or less.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

» Valerie A. Soto, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges of methamphetamine possession and obstructing an officer.

Soto also pleaded not guilty of theft by receiving stolen property, $500 or less, in a separate case.

An Aug. 8 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.

» Shane A. Ross, 44, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, $5,000 or more, and conspiracy to commit theft.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

» San A. Suhr, 34, admitted to a violation of conditions that led to a termination from the problem-solving court program.

Suhr is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8 for the initial felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.

» Emily R. Johnson, 19, pleaded no contest to violation of conditions that led to termination from the problem-solving court program.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8 for the initial felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

» Helen J. Kramer, 54, pleaded no contest to violation of conditions that led to termination from the problem-solving court program.

Kramer is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8 for felony charges of methamphetamine possession in two separate cases.

