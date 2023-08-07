A North Platte man has to serve a year in jail after hitting a car while driving, getting into another car at the scene and driving away without leaving contact information.

Terry L. Johnson, 61, pleaded no contest to felony driving with a revoked license from a DUI and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 364 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 8 days credit. He is scheduled to report to Lincoln County Jail on Saturday.

According to court records, Johnson was driving a Chevy Trail Blazer when he struck a white Dodge Dakota. During the accident investigation, the owner of the Chevy told police her boyfriend, Johnson, had been the driver.

Johnson’s girlfriend, who is a caregiver, told police that one of the people she cares for was in the Chevy with them at the time and was distraught after the accident. His girlfriend said Terry left the scene to drive the woman home.

Johnson was driving on a 15-year suspended license from a prior driving with a suspended license conviction in Lancaster County.

Police later arrested Johnson.

In other court cases (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Dirk A. Paxton, 38, pleaded guilty to felony DUI over .15 BAC or refusal, second offense. As part of the plea deal, charges of DUI over .15 BAC or refusal, third offense was amended down and bribery of a witness was dropped. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Valerie A. Soto, 28, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of a peace officer. As part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property under $500 were dropped. Volkmer sentenced her to 18 months’ probation.

Michael L. Matthews, 56, pleaded no contest to felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. As part of the plea deal, charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance were dropped.

Tera R. Dewolf, 36, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea deal, the charge of felony possession of methamphetamine was amended down. Volkmer sentenced her to 240 days in Lincoln County Detention Center with 88 days credit.

Sheridan Stark, 26, pleaded not guilty to felonies distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug, methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. His next schedule court appearance is Oct. 10.

Richard F. Curry, 42, admitted to violation of probation from a case where he pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. Volkmer sentenced him to 270 days in Lincoln County Detention Center.

Brandon Rader-Schmidt, 19, pleaded not guilty to felony distribution of child porn and possession of child porn. His next scheduled court appearance is on Oct. 16.

Roxanne S. Duran, 48, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana over one ounce.

Thomas D. Foster Jr., 29, admitted to violation of probation from cases where he pleaded no contest to felony burglary, possession of a controlled substance and theft over $5,000. District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced him to 2 years specialized substance abuse supervision.

Dallas E. Loving, 19, pleaded no contest to a felony charge amended down from an original charge of felony first degree sexual assault. He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 10.

Tylar L. Popham, 24, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine. Piccolo sentenced him to 180 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 55 days credit.

Martin P. Ramos Sr., 49, of Grand Island pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and violation of a protection order. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 30.

Jeffrey D. Shafer, 31, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of child porn, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, tampering with a witness, misdemeanor violation of a harassment protection order, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and carrying a concealed weapon. His next court appearance is Aug. 21.