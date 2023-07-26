A man was sentenced to just under a year in prison following a July incident involving the theft of a travel trailer.

He was caught after a pill bottle left at the scene of the theft led officers back to him.

Terry J. Barthel, 22, pleaded no contest to felony theft by shoplifting, and theft by taking $1,500 to $5,000 Wednesday in Lincoln County District Court. As part of the plea deal, a charge of possession of methamphetamine was dropped.

District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 360 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 29 days credit. He will have to report to the jail on Sunday.

In early June, a white travel trailer went missing from a storage site on West Sixth Street. The owner reported it stolen in late June.

At the scene, suspects left behind a pill bottle with a woman's name on it. Police followed up with the name and found she lived at Cottonwood Terrace on Philip Avenue.

The housing manager at Cottonwood Terrace confirmed seeing the trailer in front of the woman's residence in early June. She said she saw a red Dodge Durango remove it later on.

The landlord identified Barthel and a woman, not the owner of the pill bottle, as residents of the trailer at the time it was parked in front of Cottonwood Terrace.

Near the end of June, officers were called to the Dollar General in Sutherland after a woman reported her phone and wallet stolen by two women accompanied by Barthel.

A day later, officers showed up at a West 19th Street residence after a receiving information Barthel might be there. Upon arrival, they found the travel trailer along with Barthel, the two women along with another woman and another man. Police found drug paraphernalia and served a search warrant on the trailer, locating more paraphernalia and stolen items.

In other district court news (all are from North Platte unless specified otherwise):

Latosha M. Ryan, 36, pleaded guilty to felony tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, the charge of theft by unlawful taking $500 or less was dropped. She is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 21, where this case will be wrapped up with several other cases stemming from different incidents.

Samuel S. Buck, 28, was sentenced to 30 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center along with two years specialized substance abuse supervision probation, a $1,000 fine and a five year license revocation by Volkmer. This was after pleading guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence, less than .15 blood alcohol content in June. As part of the plea deal, a charge felony of DUI over .15 or refusal to submit to a breath test was amended down.

James A. Partridge, 49, of Gothenberg was sentenced to 30 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center along with two years probation, a $1,000 fine and a two year license revocation by Volkmer. This was after pleading guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence, less than .15 blood alcohol content earlier in July. As part of the plea deal, a charge of felony DUI over .15 or refusal to submit to a breath test was amended down.

Kristen A. Gamble, 42, of Sutherland, admitted to violation of probation from a charge of misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine in 2022 case. As part of a plea deal, a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine was amended down. Volkmer sentenced her to 90 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 24 days credit.

Robbie E. Wright, 40, denied violation of post-release supervision from a sentencing following his guilty plea to felony failure to register as a sex offender back in May. He also pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone, charges stemming from a new case.

Timothy H. Maisner, 62, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of money while in possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor no operator’s license.

Christopher Rader-Schmidt, 53, pleaded not guilty to felony distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Valerie Brouillette, 56, filed a motion for competency for trial. Volkmer granted the motion and is appointed an expert witness to determine her competency.

Destin N. Hansen, 27, pleaded not guilty to felony use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, resisting arrest second offense and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.