North Platte man sentenced to between 5 to 8 years for Merrick's robbery

A 31-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five to eight years in state prison for a burglary at Merrick's Ranch House in late March.

In Lincoln County District Court, Barry J. Allen also received a one-year term for being in possession of burglar's tools.

He was credited with 152 days served, and the two sentences will run at the same time.

According to court records, North Platte police responded to a burglary report at the restaurant just after 7 a.m. March 24. A window on the west side of the building had been broken out and the door was open.

A cash drawer with about $20 worth of change had been stolen along with a bottle of Windsor Canadian whisky. Surveillance video footage from the nearby Taco John's showed a man with a shaved head, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a backpack walking near the business just after midnight.

The individual was identified as Allen.

Authorities later found the whisky bottle during a search at Allen's residence, along with a hooded sweatshirt and backpack like those viewed in the surveillance video.

The shoes Allen was wearing matched the tread pattern and size found on glass shards at Merrick's. Bolt cutters were also found in his garage.

Also in District Court, Kaitlyn C. Blaesi, 29, of Maxwell, pleaded no contest to a felony burglary charge that stems from a May 26 incident, while a count of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.

Blaesi also pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted burglary in a separate case that stems from a May 25 incident.

Charges in a third separate case were dismissed as well as part of the plea agreement.

She also admitted violating conditions of a 30-month probation sentence she received Feb. 28.

Blaesi is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Glenn D. Brown, 32, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of resisting arrest, second offense. A misdemeanor count of second-degree trespassing was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Brown was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited with 72 days served.

He also received nine months of post-release supervision.

Christopher T. Youngs, 43, pleaded guilty of assault causing bodily injury to another person, while a felony charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in a plea agreement.

Youngs was sentenced to 200 days in jail and credited with 70 served.

Steven E. Perez, 37, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation for a felony charge of driving with a revoked license.

Perez's license will be revoked for 15 years.

Joseph J. Martino, 42, pleaded no contest to an amended count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Martino was sentenced to 10 days in jail and credited with the same time served. He also was fined $1,000.

Robert C. Bergen, 37, pleaded no contest to possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute.

Charges of possession of a firearm and possession of money, both during an alleged drug transaction, were dismissed in the plea agreement but can be refiled in the future.

A charge of intentional child abuse with no injury in a separate case was dismissed as well but can be refiled.

Bergen is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.

Stacey A. Radabaugh, 55, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of failure to stop and render aid at the scene of a crash.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Nicholas G. Robison, 27, of Brady, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence with a prior conviction and refusal to submit to a test, second offense.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Justin R. Haas, 42, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation, as well as two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault-intentionally causing body injury.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Antonio P. Clemmons, 40, pleaded not guilty to a felony county of assault by strangulation or suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Russell J. Smith, Jr., 39, pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge that stems from a May 29 incident.

Smith also pleaded not guilty to a Ritalin possession charge in a separate case.

An Oct. 31 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.

Floyd M. Helvie, Jr., 41, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of driving under the influence with two prior convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of refusal to submit to testing.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Roy I. Lunkwitz, 60, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Jesse D. Vargas, 39, of Aurora, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of theft by taking, $5,000, for the alleged theft of a vehicle from a Sutherland residence in January 2021.

An Oct. 17 status hearing was scheduled.

James J. Henley, 39, admitted violating conditions of his 12-month probation.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 112 days served.

Terry Barthel, 21, denied violating conditions of his 12-month post-release supervision term that stems from an initial charge of possession of a deadly weapon in February 2021.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.