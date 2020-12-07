North Platte man sentenced to jail for threatening woman with machete, pocket knife

A 25-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a March 31 domestic incident in which police say he verbally threatened a woman as he held both a pocket knife and a machete in his hands.
In Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Dakota A. Bell also received 12 months of post-release supervision and was credited with 24 days served.
Bell made the court appearance by video from the Lincoln County Detention Center as did the majority of the defendants who were listed on either the morning or afternoon court dockets. Individuals who were out on bail and were scheduled for sentencing had their cases heard. Others had their hearings continued in a measure to limit the number of people in the courtroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to court documents, the woman told North Platte Police Department officers that Bell asked her which knife she wanted him to use to slit her throat with. The woman said he asked the question as he held a machete in the air with one hand and stabbed a door with the pocket knife in the other.
Bell pleaded no contest to a felony count of making terroristic threats on July 6. A felony count of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
Bell also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. The charge stems from a Nov. 1 incident.
A status hearing for Jan. 25 was scheduled in that case.
In addition, Daryll B. Foster was sentenced to 364 days in jail on Monday after he pleaded no contest to a third and subsequent charge of shoplifting, stemming from incidents on July 13 and Sept. 19, respectively.
Two counts from the September case — second-degree criminal trespass and driving under suspension — were dismissed under the plea agreement.
Foster was sentenced to 364 days in both cases and those terms will run at the same time. He was credited for time served.
» Brian G. Anderson, 53, admitted to a violation of his probation conditions in July.
Anderson was initially sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision in February that stems from an initial felony charge of failure to stop and render aid with no serious injury in a Oct. 29. 2019, incident.
Anderson was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited for 78 days served.
» Natasha J. LaFrance, 24, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine that stems from an Oct. 14 incident.
LaFrance was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol for speed on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 172. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle in a subsequent search that included three grams of a white substance that turned out to be methamphetamine, according to court records.
LaFrance was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited for 54 days served.
» Taylor C. Rivera, 29, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree domestic assault. The charge stems from an incident on April 8, 2019.
Rivera was originally charged with a felony count of third-degree assault with a prior conviction.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 180 days served.
» Timothy J. Cooper, 33, pleaded no contest to a second offense of resisting arrest, as well as assault with causing bodily injury to an officer.
Two other counts were dismissed in the plea agreement that stems from a Oct. 27 incident: First-degree false imprisonment and second-degree trespassing.
In addition, Cooper admitted to the violation of his post-release supervision in an earlier case. He was originally sentenced to 18 months of probation for resisting arrest on a Feb. 22 incident.
Cooper was sentenced to 12 months probation in both cases and the terms will run at the same time.
» Jessica R. Castor, 26, pleaded no contest to a amended count of attempted burglary and also a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
A count of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed in the plea agreement from the Feb. 28 incident.
She also pleaded no contest to a count of first-degree forgery in another case that stems from a July 7 incident. Two counts of first-degree forgery in a third case from July 8 were dismissed.
Castor is scheduled to enter drug court.
» Anthony M. Carrillo, 19, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Carrillo was found with a prescription bottle that contained 115 pills, including alprazolam and clonazepam, when he was stopped June 13 by police on North Jeffers Street. A count of possession of morphine sulfate and hydrocodone were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Carrillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25.
» Isaiah A. Huerta, 23, pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree assault of an officer or health care provide and also a count of resisting arrest-second offense.
The charges stem from a June 23 incident.
A count of resisting arrest on Aug. 21 was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Huerta is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25.
» Latonya Tyan, 28, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of methamphetamine possession that stems from a Sept. 2 incident.
Tyan was one of five individuals who were arrested during a law enforcement raid on a North Twin Lakes Road residence.
A status hearing for Tyan was set for Jan. 4.
» William G. Dimas, 25, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation as well as two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault with intentionally causing bodily injury to a partner.
The three charges stem from a Oct. 5 incident.
A status hearing was set for Jan. 25 for the case as well as for a separate one that stems from a March 19 incident.
Dimas faces three felony counts in that case: Strangulation or suffocation and first degree imprisonment and intentional child abuse with no injury. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic assault with intentional bodily injury to a partner.
» Matthew J. Earhart, 37, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of methamphetamine possession that stems from an April 26 incident.
A status hearing for Earhart was scheduled on Jan. 4 for the case as well as a separate one on a probation violation.
» Cassandra D. Foster, 37, pleaded not guilty to five charges over two cases.
Foster pleaded not guilty to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm, along with misdemeanor counts of resting arrest and theft with a value between $501-$1,499.
Foster also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of first-degree forgery from a Sept. 29 incident in the other cases.
A status hearing was set for Jan. 25 for both cases, along with a third case that Foster faces four charges in.
Foster is charged with intentional child abuse with no injury, theft with a value of between $1,500-$4,999, contributing to the delinquency of a child and obstructing an officer in that case.
