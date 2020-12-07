North Platte man sentenced to jail threatening woman with machete, pocket knife

A 25-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a March 31 domestic incident in which police say he verbally threatened a woman as he held both a pocket knife and a machete in his hands.

In Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Dakota A. Bell also received 12 months of post-release supervision and was credited with 24 days served.

Bell made the court appearance by video from the Lincoln County Detention Center as did the majority of the defendants who were listed on either the morning or afternoon court dockets. Individuals who were out on bail and were scheduled for sentencing had their cases heard. Others had their hearings continued in a measure to limit the number of people in the courtroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents, the woman told North Platte Police Department officers that Bell asked her which knife she wanted him to use to slit her throat with. The woman said he asked the question as he held a machete in the air with one hand and stabbed a door with the pocket knife in the other.

Bell pleaded no contest to a felony count of making terroristic threats on July 6. A felony count of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.