After a lengthy time in jail, a North Platte man was sentenced to prison from a June 2020 incident where he fired on police officers and was eventually subdued by a SWAT team.

Wesley H. Hawkins, 55, was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and five years’ felony probation. District Judge Michael Piccolo granted him 1,151 days credit for time served. This was after he was found guilty of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

As part of a plea deal, two charges of felony attempt of a class one felony and three charges of using a firearm to commit a felony were dropped. A charge of possession of a stolen firearm was amended down to the controlled substance charge.

According to court records, Hawkins was issued a no contact order with a neighbor he had a history of harassing. In the early morning of June 27, the neighbor called police on Hawkins for throwing objects at the side of his residence.

Officers responded to Hawkins’ home. There, they encountered him on his porch, where he held a handgun and pointed it at the officers. As they took cover, Hawkins began firing on them.

Officers reported hearing bullets whizzing by, according to court documents.

Hawkins then began discharging rounds from within his home, shooting through the walls in different directions. He fired more than 24 rounds through his walls to the south, north and towards his neighbor’s home in the east, court documents said.

After SWAT arrived, Hawkins surrendered after they breached the door of his residence with a tactical vehicle and deployed chemical agents and flash bang devices.