A North Platte Man was handed a 364 day sentence after being stopped by a patrol car and found with methamphetamine.

Robin E. Dennis, 40, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

As part of the plea deal, the charge of misdemeanor obstruction of government operations was dropped. Felony possession of methamphetamine was amended down. Piccolo sentenced him to 364 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court records, in April, police stopped Dennis in his vehicle as he had an expired license plate. Upon searching his person, they found a bag of methamphetamine in his shirt pocket. He told police he just got out of jail for multiple weapons violations, drug charges and burglary.

He was arrested for drug possession, where he proceeded to complain of low blood sugar. An ambulance arrived, testing his blood sugar and saying his levels were normal, landing him the obstruction of government operations charge.

In other court round up news (all below are from North Platte unless mentioned otherwise):

Robert L. Carter, 37, was sentenced to 14 months after pleading no contest to felony making terroristic threats and possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and third degree domestic assault were dropped.

Branon M. Bridgeford, 44, admitted to violation of probation for theft by deception $1,500 to $5,000. Piccolo sentenced him to 180 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 19 days’ credit.

Timothy C. Dike, 27, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of an exceptionally hazardous substance and tampering with evidence.

David M. Dorwart Jr., a.k.a. Hailey A. May, 31, pleaded not guilty to one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor obstruction of government operations.

Tianna R. Estrada, 23, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine. She is out on bail set at 10% of $12,500.

Caleb D. Hill, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony burglary.

Lauren A. Schmiett, 29, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of Suboxone and possession of money while in possession of a controlled substance.

Christina M. Swedberg, 38, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft by deception over $500. As part of the plea deal, a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult was amended down. Piccolo sentenced her to 24 months probation and she is required to pay $8,000 in restitution to the victim.

Justin L. Wheeler-Marques, 29, pleaded not guilty to felony theft by shoplifting over $500. He is out on personal recognizance.

Joey A. Zeigler, 45, pleaded not guilty to felony driving under a suspended license.

Roy I. Lunkwitz, 60, of Ogallala pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor assault by threatening another in a menacing manner. As part of the plea deal, one count of felony making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony were amended down. Piccolo sentenced him to 5 days consecutive in the Lincoln County Detention center, 12 of which he was credited.

Kristopher W. Weitzel, 51, pleaded not guilty to felony use of a firearm to commit a felony, making terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner.

Andy M. Dike, 48, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving during a revocation and unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. As part of the plea deal, a charge of felony third degree domestic assault was dropped. Piccolo sentenced Dike to 30 days on each count with 31 days credit.

Check back Thursday for more coverage of Lincoln County District Court.