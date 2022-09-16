North Platte, Mid-Plains, 4 schools must speak at Sept. 27 tax hearing

Six local governments based in Lincoln County will have to present their basic 2022-23 property tax and budget information at a joint Sept. 27 public hearing mandated by a newly effective state law.

County property owners served by any of those six will receive postcards about the hearing by early next week, County Clerk Becky Rossell said.

The joint hearing — set for 6 p.m. at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. — will take place just three days before local governments must submit their approved budgets to State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office.

Most cities, counties, school districts and community colleges covered by 2021’s Legislative Bill 644 will have adopted their 2022-23 budgets and property tax requests by then.

North Platte Public Schools, the joint hearing’s host, won’t adopt its budget until Sept. 28 but has proposed a total tax request higher than the growth in 2022 real estate taxable values within the school district’s borders.

The city of North Platte, the Mid-Plains Community College Area and the Hershey, Maxwell and Wallace school districts also must take part in the Sept. 27 joint hearing for that reason.

Though LB 644 focuses on growth in real estate values for tax purposes, local governments also collect taxes on some personal and business property and the taxable property of “centrally assessed” multicounty entities, such as railroads.

Lincoln County and the Brady and Sutherland school districts will be excused from the Sept. 27 hearing, Rossell said.

The two school systems’ 2022-23 tax requests will rise more slowly than their real estate growth percentage. The county proposes to cut its tax request compared with its 2021-22 total.

Local governments that aren’t covered by LB 644 or won’t be part of the joint hearing still may have to vote to exceed state lids on budgets or tax requests.

Villages, educational service units, airport authorities and natural resources districts are among governments left out of the joint public hearing law.

LB 644, which took effect in July, says participating local officials must present the following at the joint hearing:

Their government’s contact information.

The amount of their property tax request.

The growth in their total taxable value over last year.

The growth in their budgets, if any, over last year.

Their proposed property tax rate.

Finally, the tax rate they could have charged if they hadn’t asked for more in property taxes compared with last year.

The public “shall be allowed to speak at the joint public hearing and shall be given a reasonable amount of time to do so,” according to LB 644’s text.

Most of the information to be presented at the joint hearing already appears in legal notices local governments must publish before their August or September budget hearings.

The Telegraph presents that information in that same time period in its “budget season” coverage of the eight local governments that serve North Platte property owners.

That coverage since 2018 has included the step-by-step assembly of 2022 property tax bills for three North Platte homes scattered across the city.

A story in this year’s “tax tracker” series Aug. 22 showed what those homes’ tax bills would be with last year’s property tax requests but 2022’s individual and total taxable values.

Several officials with governments bound for the Sept. 27 joint hearing said LB 644 forced them to start their annual budget work earlier than in past years.

Lincoln County officials “don’t ever really start working on our budgets until we get done with (valuation) protests in July,” Rossell said.

Because the state deadline to finalize taxable values isn’t until Aug. 20, most local governments “have a week and a half or two weeks maybe” to prepare their tax requests and get ready for budget hearings, she said.

North Platte’s three major property tax consumers — the school district, city and county — adjusted their budget calendars in different ways.

School board members held their budget hearing Aug. 29 but put off their final vote until after the joint hearing on advice from the Nebraska Department of Education, said Stuart Simpson, the district’s executive director of finance.

The short time frame between the joint hearing and the Sept. 30 state deadline means school officials have to work quickly once the board votes, he said.

“Getting everything taken care of has put a bit of a strain on everybody,” Simpson said. “If we could have that joint public hearing for a lot of us sooner rather than later, we could get a lot of action done (earlier) with our public bodies.”

LB 644 says the joint public hearing must be held between Sept. 17 and Sept. 29 — a day before the state budget deadline. Lincoln County’s will take place toward the end of that window.

Brady school Superintendent James McGown questioned the law’s usefulness to taxpayers in setting the joint hearing window “so late in the game” before the budget deadline.

“The time for people to have their voice heard is in a (local) budget meeting, because the budget hasn’t been set yet,” McGown said.

North Platte city officials stuck with their usual budget calendar, with the City Council holding its budget hearing the Tuesday after Labor Day and reconvening two days later for a special meeting to adopt the budget.

But the council has postponed voting on its annual property tax resolution until its Oct. 4 regular meeting, a week after the Sept. 27 joint hearing.

LB 644 “slowed the process down and added paperwork and staff time,” said City Administrator Layne Groseth.

Like the school district, Rossell said, Lincoln County commissioners had planned to wait to adopt their budget until after the joint hearing.

But the county’s new budget would lower its tax request by 1.75% over 2021-22. Once it was clear the county would escape the joint hearing, Rossell said, the County Board moved up its budget hearing and vote to Sept. 26.

She also noted the money local taxpayers must cover to send out LB 644’s required postcards — one for each parcel an affected property owner owns — telling them when it will be.

Lincoln County’s final bill for the postcards hasn’t been set but likely will be around $15,000, Rossell said. LB 644 says the governments required to be part of that joint hearing must split the bill.