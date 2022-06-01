North Platte Municipal Band preparing for season opening concert Friday

The summer season means outdoor activities and once again the North Platte Municipal Band offers music to make Friday evenings special in Cody Park.

Director Lori Evans said band members come from all over the area including Ogallala, Maxwell, Thedford and North Platte. There are currently between 50 and 55 members.

“Usually I try to do something from a musical,” Evans said. “This week it is a medley from ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’”

The band also performs two contemporary concert band pieces.

“They are a lot of fun and have a lot of percussion and stuff like that,” Evans said. “I started a few years ago adding a pep band tune to each concert.”

Evans said the band is trying to get younger people interested in performing.

“It’s hard to find a lot of music out there to schedule every week,” Evans said. “We said, let’s schedule a pep band piece. They’re fun, they’re fun to play and fun to listen to and the whole audience gets a kick out of them.”

The band is always looking for new members and musicians can join by attending rehearsals at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Lutheran Church, 305 W. Fifth St.

Musicians need to have played their instrument for at least four years and must be 15 years old or a freshman in high school.

There is a wide variety of ages involved in the band and Evans said that is a good thing.

“It’s good for the young people to see something they can do the rest of my life,” Evans said.

Former director and current band member Virgil French said the band was started in about 1948 with Larry Romeiser as director. He said there was a National Guard Band that ended its existence about that time and the city of North Platte took over and created a civilian municipal band.

French took over as director in 1975 and directed the band for 18 years.

“We’ll do 10 concerts,” Evans said. “All are on Friday nights at Cody Park with the exception of June 11, when the Canteen Legacy Jazz Band will perform at the Heritage Festival at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.”

The Jazz Band is made up of members of the Municipal Band.

The Friday night concerts begin at 7 p.m. and the June 11 concert will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Museum.

All concerts are free to the public.

