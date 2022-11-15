North Platte native Lee Perez wins Horace Mann teaching award

North Platte High School and North Platte Community College graduate Lee Perez is the first Nebraska teacher to be honored with a Horace Mann Teaching Excellence Award.

The National Education Association Foundation announced Monday that Perez, a teacher in Omaha, was one of five national recipients of the 2023 Horace Mann award.

He is also one of five finalists for the National Education Association Award for Teaching Excellence, a part of the NEA Foundation's National Teacher of the Year program. This year's recipient will be announced at the Excellence in Education Gala on May 5, 2023, in Washington D.C.

"It is an honor to be a Horace Mann finalist and the first ever from the state of Nebraska,” Perez said. “I'm truly humbled to have received this national recognition and look forward to representing Nebraska on the national stage on May 5, 2023."

Perez said he found out on July 3 that he was a finalist for both awards.

“(Nebraska State Education Association) President Jenni Benson called me and said, I have some news for you,” Perez said. “I kind of knew what it was because you have to submit an application and I knew that’s what it was. When she told me, I was super excited, but she told me, you can’t say anything. It was super confidential.”

Perez and the other four finalists were flown to Washington the first week of August for interviews.

“It was awesome,” Perez said. “I am Nebraska State Teacher of the Year so to add this to my credentials is quite humbling. Honestly, when I found out, I was kind of speechless.”

Looking at the other finalists, Perez said they represent the best of the best across the country.

“To be selected as the top five in the country, it’s surreal,” Perez said. “I remember when I met with NEA and they said, you know you’re top five in the nation. To hear them say that, it kind of takes your breath away.”

Perez graduated from NPHS with the class of 2000 and graduated with his Associates of Arts degree in 2003 at NPCC.

“I took those credits and transferred them to the University of Nebraska at Omaha where I received my Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with an emphasis on (grades) 7-12 social sciences in 2007,” Perez said. “I’m working on my master’s now.”

Perez is a fifth- through eighth-grade English as a second language teacher at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha. He has taught for 15 years in the Omaha Public Schools district, three in his current position, beginning his career at Marrs Magnet Middle School. Perez also coaches boys’ cross-country and track and field at Buffett.

He was the recipient of the 2021 Award for Teaching Excellence through the Nebraska State Education Association and was also named a Cox Communications Education Hero for the Omaha area.

Perez said he is involved in a number of roles including being a member of the Commissioners of Education’s teacher advisory committee; the Hispanic/Chicano representative for the Ethnic Minority Affairs Committee; and a member of the NEA's Teachers of Color cohort.

The other finalists for the Horace Mann and the NEA awards are Stephanie Ballard, Brookings, South Dakota; Kevin Gallagher, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Natalie Johnson-Berry, Kansas City, Kansas; and Theresa Maughan, East Orange, New Jersey.