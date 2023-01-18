North Platte nears historic single-day snowfall from paralyzing storm

A massive snowstorm that shut down most of western Nebraska was on the verge Wednesday afternoon of breaking North Platte’s 139-year-old single-day record for snowfall.

Between 11½ and 11¾ inches of snow had unofficially fallen at Lee Bird Field as of about 4:30 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen told The Telegraph.

The weather service’s official noon update reported 10.2 inches had fallen, easily beating the Jan. 18 record of 9 inches set in 1988.

Jurgensen’s late-afternoon estimate fell just short of January’s all-time daily record of 11.9 inches, set on New Year’s Day 1976.

It also put Wednesday’s snowfall within an inch of North Platte’s overall one-day record of 12.6 inches set on March 21, 1884, and tied on Nov. 15, 1909.

The weather service’s airport office planned further official snowfall updates at 6 p.m. and midnight. Snow is expected to keep falling into the evening, Jurgensen said.

Western Nebraska’s fourth significant snowstorm in a month shuttered highways, schools and many businesses after the snow began falling about 1 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Northerly winds began cranking up Wednesday afternoon, gusting as high as 30 mph and drastically cutting down visibility in open areas.

North Platte Public Schools announced about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that classes had been called off Thursday for a second consecutive “snow day.”

Reports of 10 inches or more of new snow were common through west central Nebraska. Callaway reported 17.5 inches about 4 p.m. for the region’s apparent high to that point.

Other notable snow amounts were 15.5 inches at Oconto, 14 at Paxton, 12.5 at Broken Bow, 12 at Ogallala and Grant, 11 at Sutherland, 10.3 near Oshkosh and 8.5 near Julesburg, Colorado.

Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 were closed in both directions from Grand Island to the Wyoming line. Interstate 76 from the I-80 split into Colorado likewise was closed.

I-80 surfaces were completely covered with snow or slush from Grand Island to Omaha, with whiteout conditions reported east of Grand Island on the Nebraska 511 website.

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said Public Service Department snowplows and crews were finishing their second go-round clearing snow routes late Wednesday afternoon.

However, “it’s kind of hard to tell because there’s so much snow falling,” he said.

Groseth said he had sent most of the workers home to rest, though a few remained to keep working city streets Wednesday evening.

The majority of his crew was set to return and begin a third run over snow routes about 3 a.m. Thursday, he said.

“I want people to know to be patient,” Groseth said. “Most people are within two to three blocks of a snow route. But there’s a lot of snow out there, and we know some places are deeper than others. We’re doing the best we can with the manpower we have.”

U.S. 83 was reported impassable with whiteout conditions from North Platte to Stapleton. It was closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles from Stapleton to Thedford, as was U.S. 26 from Ogallala to Lewellen.

Also closed late Wednesday afternoon were Nebraska Highway 92 from Merna to west of Tryon; Nebraska 40 from Arnold to Kearney; Nebraska 47 from Nebraska 40 to Eustis; Nebraska 61 from Ogallala to Arthur; Nebraska 92 from Kingsley Dam to Lewellen; and Nebraska 27 from I-80 to Oshkosh.

The weather service said North Platte could see another 2 to 4 inches of snow Wednesday evening, with strong winds continuing until about midnight. Chances of additional precipitation were pegged at 90%.

Skies will clear Thursday, but the reinforced snow cover will keep daily highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the middle of next week. Lows will range from about 10 above to the upper teens through the period.