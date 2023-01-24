North Platte officials file fewer building-code lawsuits in 2022

The city of North Platte filed fewer District Court lawsuits over unsafe housing conditions in 2022, the second full year since the City Council updated health and safety codes.

Five such suits were filed in Lincoln County District Court last year compared with 13 in 2021, based on a Telegraph review of court filings.

North Platte filed just four suits in District Court between 2010 and 2020 to seek remedies to dangerous building conditions and other “public nuisances.”

Council members adopted an ordinance in September 2020 clarifying the city’s authority to seek effective legal action when health and safety codes are being violated or rundown buildings have gravely decayed.

The city’s subsequent code enforcement efforts came up at the Jan. 17 council meeting. Members voted 5-3 to seek a $1 million state grant to acquire and recycle problem properties for new or rehabilitated housing.

City leaders, building inspectors and Property Resolution Committee members continue to press cleanup of North Platte’s most physically troubled properties, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told council members.

“We enforce zoning, we enforce code compliance all the time,” she said in response to a question from Councilwoman Donna Tryon. “But it’s slow, and a lot of the reasons that it’s slow is because we don’t have the money backing it.”

The council formalized a $50,000 revolving fund for addressing problem properties in April 2020. The grant sought from the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program would greatly increase the city’s resources to acquire, clean up and resell vacant, abandoned or uninhabitable homes and lots, Clark said.

City Administrator Layne Groseth attributed the decline in newly filed 2022 code-enforcement lawsuits to greater success by city officials in getting problems resolved.

“I would say we had less suits filed because we were able to work with property owners to reach a good conclusion before it became necessary to file a suit,” he said.

Even so, city officials would gain “more ability to work with property owners in order to reach solutions in a timely manner” if the Nebraska Department of Economic Development approves the grant, Groseth added.

The five lawsuits the city filed last year involved four properties north of the Union Pacific tracks and one south. Two of the suits involved a single property owner, but one of those was dismissed on the city’s motion.

The other four 2022 lawsuits are pending resolution in district court, along with three cases filed in 2021.

Court records show the city won default judgments in four of 2021’s 13 cases and dismissed four other cases.

The other two were resolved when Hub Bar owner Bruce Weesner and his wife, Camille, demolished two crumbling buildings on West Seventh and North Jeffers streets last spring. Both had sat next to their bar, a fixture at the north-side intersection since 1939.