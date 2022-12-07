North Platte, Ogallala preparing for state one-act

The one-act season concludes for five area schools this week with an appearance at the NSAA State Play Production Championships in Norfolk at the Johnny Carson Theater.

North Platte, Ogallala, Paxton, Stapleton and Arnold each qualified for a spot in the finals with Classes D1 and D2 competing on Wednesday and class A and B on Friday. Results from classes D1 and D2 will publish in Friday’s Telegraph.

First-year director Brittany McDaniel guided her North Platte students to a runner-up finish at the A3 district in Kearney last week with their performance of “Midsummer Prom,” a parody of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

McDaniel wrote the script for the production and said that amplifies the excitement for her. The Thanksgiving holiday, illness and other activities the students were involved in made preparation for district difficult, McDaniel said.

“Friday before we left for district was the first time in almost three weeks I had a full cast,” McDaniel said. “It was like, ‘guys we’re going to have a blast and do the best that we can do. If we do well and we qualify for state or if we don’t, we still had a great time and I’ll be proud of you no matter what.’”

North Platte qualified for state for the sixth time in school history. The 1991 team finished runner-up at the state competition for the school's highest placing.

“I don’t know what Friday holds,” McDaniel said. “We’ll compete against some really good schools. I think we’re competitive and we’re going to go and have fun performing on a beautiful stage.”

Ogallala has qualified for state 20 times and has two state championships in 2008 and 2011. The class B school also finished runner-up three times and in third place three times. This year, Ogallala won their district with perfect scores of 60 across the board.

Speech and one-act director Kate Diaz said the history of success has a lot to do with getting as many students involved as possible in the performances.

“In this particular show I have 63 kids in it,” Diaz said. “My program is really big so I always pick a show that has a lot of people I can put on stage.

“I’m one of these coaches that believe I want the kids on the stage in front of an audience rather than sitting back stage and being stage crew.”

She said fellow teachers do the stage crew work so the students can perform. The show is a high comedy titled “The Canterbury Tales.” Diaz said it has a lot of characters and a lot of people have lines.

“That’s another reason I picked it,” Diaz said. “I’ve got some great senior leadership and I wanted to feature my seniors and this one does it. The kids love the show.”

Students in the cast are involved in a lot of other activities and Diaz has to work around them.

“High school is just a snapshot of life and I want them to have fun and win some medals,” Diaz said.

Diaz applauded the Ogallala community and the parents for always being supportive of the students.

Ogallala performs at 9:15 a.m. Friday and North Platte at 3:45 p.m.